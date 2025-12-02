Artificial Muscle Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.44 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Prosthetics, Soft Robotics, and Innovations in Electroactive Polymer Materials

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Muscle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Muscle Market, valued at USD 1.98 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.62% to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2030

Artificial muscles are advanced materials or devices engineered to mimic the contractile and expansive capabilities of biological muscles, changing shape or stiffness in response to external stimuli such as electrical current, temperature, or pressure.

This market's growth is primarily driven by the escalating demand for advanced robotics and sophisticated prosthetic devices across various industries, alongside continuous advancements in material science, particularly in electroactive polymers.



Key Market Drivers



The increasing demand for advanced prosthetics and soft robotics serves as a primary driver for the artificial muscle market. Artificial muscles offer the unique capability to provide more natural movement and tactile feedback in prosthetic limbs, significantly improving user experience and functionality. This growing need for biomimetic systems in healthcare and human-robot interaction is further supported by substantial public sector investment.



For example, according to the European Commission, in December 2024, the "Soft Robotics for Advanced physical capabilities" call allocated an overall available budget of €20,000,000 for relevant projects. Complementing this, material science innovations and performance enhancements are foundational to the market's expansion. Continuous breakthroughs in electroactive polymers and other smart materials directly lead to the development of more efficient, durable, and adaptable artificial muscles. This progress is underscored by significant government commitment to foundational material research.



Key Market Challenges



The inherently high cost associated with the research, development, and complex manufacturing processes of specialized artificial muscle materials presents a substantial impediment to the Global Artificial Muscle Market's expansion.

This financial burden significantly elevates the final price of products incorporating these advanced actuators, thereby limiting their commercial viability and broad market adoption, particularly when compared to more established and less expensive actuation technologies. The extensive investment required for fundamental research, prototype development, and scaling up production to commercial volumes creates a formidable barrier for new entrants and also constrains the growth opportunities for existing market participants.



Key Market Trends



Miniaturization of artificial muscle devices represents a pivotal trend, enabling the deployment of these actuators in increasingly confined and delicate environments. This advancement is expanding the applicability of artificial muscles into micro-robotics, wearable medical technologies, and sophisticated haptic feedback systems, where space and precision are paramount.



The ability to create smaller, yet equally powerful and responsive artificial muscles fosters new product development and enhances the functionality of existing applications. For instance, in June 2024, researchers from North Carolina State University demonstrated miniature soft hydraulic actuators capable of controlling the deformation and motion of soft robots less than a millimeter thick, published in "Advanced Materials". This capability is critical for minimally invasive procedures and micro-manipulation tasks.

