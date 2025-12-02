Orthopedic Prosthetics Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $4.74 Billion by 2030, Driven by Aging Populations, Rising Diabetes-Related Amputations, and Increasing Trauma Cases

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market will grow from USD 3.41 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.74 Billion by 2030 at a 5.64% CAGR
Orthopedic prosthetics are specialized medical devices engineered to replace missing limbs or body parts, thereby restoring critical function and enhancing mobility for individuals affected by trauma, disease, or congenital conditions.
The global market's expansion is significantly driven by an aging worldwide population, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes leading to limb loss, and an increasing incidence of trauma cases stemming from accidents. These fundamental demographic and health trends underscore the persistent demand for prosthetic solutions.
Key Market Drivers
The global orthopedic prosthetics market is significantly influenced by the demographic shift towards an aging population and the associated rise in amputations. Older individuals are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as diabetes and peripheral vascular disease, which are leading causes of limb loss.
This demographic trend directly expands the patient pool requiring prosthetic solutions for improved mobility and quality of life. The increasing incidence of amputations, often linked to these age-related health issues, creates a sustained demand for both standard and advanced prosthetic devices.
Key Market Challenges
The substantial cost associated with advanced prosthetic devices represents a significant impediment to the sustained expansion of the global orthopedic prosthetics market. These high expenditures directly limit patient accessibility, as many individuals and healthcare systems worldwide struggle to finance such specialized solutions.
This economic barrier particularly affects potential users in regions with less comprehensive insurance coverage or limited healthcare budgets, thereby restricting the overall patient population capable of acquiring necessary prostheses. Consequently, the demand for cutting-edge prosthetic technology remains constrained, despite the underlying clinical need for limb replacement and functional restoration.
Key Market Trends
The widespread adoption of 3D printing for customization represents a pivotal trend in the global orthopedic prosthetics market. This advanced manufacturing method enables the creation of highly individualized prosthetic components, precisely tailored to a patient's unique anatomical and aesthetic needs.
At the ISPO 20th World Congress in June 2025, the international exhibition featured 192 exhibitors from 33 countries, showcasing cutting-edge digital manufacturing technologies, which underscores the industry's increasing focus on this area. This level of personalization significantly enhances comfort and fit, which are critical for user acceptance and improved functional outcomes.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Globus Medical Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
By Product Type:
- Upper Extremity Prosthetics
- Lower Extremity Prosthetics
- Sockets
- Liners
- Other
By Technology:
- Conventional
- Electric-powered
- Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Prosthetic Centers
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec2v6q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment