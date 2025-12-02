Orthopedic Prosthetics Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $4.74 Billion by 2030, Driven by Aging Populations, Rising Diabetes-Related Amputations, and Increasing Trauma Cases

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market will grow from USD 3.41 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.74 Billion by 2030 at a 5.64% CAGR

Orthopedic prosthetics are specialized medical devices engineered to replace missing limbs or body parts, thereby restoring critical function and enhancing mobility for individuals affected by trauma, disease, or congenital conditions.

The global market's expansion is significantly driven by an aging worldwide population, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes leading to limb loss, and an increasing incidence of trauma cases stemming from accidents. These fundamental demographic and health trends underscore the persistent demand for prosthetic solutions.



Key Market Drivers



The global orthopedic prosthetics market is significantly influenced by the demographic shift towards an aging population and the associated rise in amputations. Older individuals are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as diabetes and peripheral vascular disease, which are leading causes of limb loss.

This demographic trend directly expands the patient pool requiring prosthetic solutions for improved mobility and quality of life. The increasing incidence of amputations, often linked to these age-related health issues, creates a sustained demand for both standard and advanced prosthetic devices.



Key Market Challenges



The substantial cost associated with advanced prosthetic devices represents a significant impediment to the sustained expansion of the global orthopedic prosthetics market. These high expenditures directly limit patient accessibility, as many individuals and healthcare systems worldwide struggle to finance such specialized solutions.

This economic barrier particularly affects potential users in regions with less comprehensive insurance coverage or limited healthcare budgets, thereby restricting the overall patient population capable of acquiring necessary prostheses. Consequently, the demand for cutting-edge prosthetic technology remains constrained, despite the underlying clinical need for limb replacement and functional restoration.



Key Market Trends



The widespread adoption of 3D printing for customization represents a pivotal trend in the global orthopedic prosthetics market. This advanced manufacturing method enables the creation of highly individualized prosthetic components, precisely tailored to a patient's unique anatomical and aesthetic needs.

At the ISPO 20th World Congress in June 2025, the international exhibition featured 192 exhibitors from 33 countries, showcasing cutting-edge digital manufacturing technologies, which underscores the industry's increasing focus on this area. This level of personalization significantly enhances comfort and fit, which are critical for user acceptance and improved functional outcomes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Globus Medical Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Ossur hf.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

WillowWood Global LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

By Product Type:

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Sockets

Liners

Other

By Technology:

Conventional

Electric-powered

Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

By End User:

Hospitals

Prosthetic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ec2v6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment