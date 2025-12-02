ISS Group provides update on Wang Fuk Court Fires in Hong Kong

Copenhagen , Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS EastPoint Properties Limited’s (ISS EPPL) role at Wang Fuk Court

ISS EPPL is contracted by the Incorporated Owners (owners’ association) of Wang Fuk Court. ISS EPPL provides administrative support and some on-site services for the estate and arranges for specialist services to be carried out by third parties. These third parties are selected and appointed by the owners, not by ISS EPPL.

ISS EPPL did not conduct the installation, maintenance and inspection of fire safety equipment at Wang Fuk Court. In Hong Kong, by law, these services must be undertaken by a licensed registered contractor. As the service agent ISS EPPL arranged for these services to be completed by the contractor in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

With regards to the major renovation work, ISS EPPL was not involved in the appointment of the construction contractor and was not responsible for the oversight of the renovation; that responsibility rests with the appointed professional consultant and the registered construction contractor.

Incident and Inquiry

ISS EPPL’s on‑site teams supported the emergency response during the incident by facilitating assistance and liaising with authorities. All facts regarding the cause of the fire are subject to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the local authorities. ISS EPPL is cooperating fully with the authorities and providing access to relevant information. This remains our immediate priority along with support for residents.

For media enquiries:

press@group.issworld.com

For investor enquiries:

ir@group.issworld.com