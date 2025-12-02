Dairy Testing Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $11.09 Billion by 2030, Driven by Stricter Global Food Safety Regulations and Expanding Quality Assurance Requirements

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dairy Testing Market, valued at USD 6.93 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% to reach USD 11.09 Billion by 2030

Dairy testing involves analytical assessments of milk, dairy products, and production environments to ensure safety, quality, and regulatory compliance. Market growth is propelled by rising global dairy consumption, increasing consumer focus on food safety, and stricter international regulations. The prevalence of foodborne illnesses and widespread adulteration concerns further intensify the need for robust testing protocols.







Key Market Drivers

The global dairy testing market is significantly influenced by stringent global food safety regulations



Stricter global food safety regulations strongly drive the need for comprehensive dairy testing across the supply chain. Governments and regulatory bodies are continually tightening standards to safeguard consumer health and ensure product authenticity, increasing the frequency and depth of required testing. According to Sedgwick's "U.S. Product Recalls Surge to Record Levels in 2024 YTD" report, the FDA issued 51 food and drink recalls in October 2024, a 37.8% rise from the Q3 2024 monthly average, underscoring intensified regulatory scrutiny.



Key Market Challenges

The persistent global shortage of skilled professionals



A critical challenge hindering growth in the Global Dairy Testing Market is the ongoing shortage of qualified professionals capable of operating advanced analytical instruments and accurately interpreting complex data. This skill gap limits laboratory capacity and slows processing times, particularly as dairy production and regulatory testing requirements expand. Emerging economies face additional obstacles due to slower infrastructure development and fewer specialized training programs, which further restrict the adoption of advanced testing technologies.



Key Market Trends

The accelerated adoption of rapid and molecular diagnostic technologies



Rapid and molecular diagnostic technologies are increasingly being adopted to support faster and more accurate detection of contaminants and pathogens in dairy products. Techniques such as PCR and biosensors enable quicker intervention and improved supply chain responsiveness, reducing spoilage risks and safety incidents.

Dairy Farmers of America reported that its 9,500 farmer-owners continue to adopt advanced technologies to enhance production efficiency and sustainability. The importance of rapid diagnostics was further highlighted in April 2024 when highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in three new Michigan dairy herds, demonstrating the need for timely pathogen identification.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific (Ireland) Limited

Intertek Group plc

TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

ALS Limited

Neogen Corporation

Asurequality Ltd

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

By Type:

Safety Testing

Quality Testing

By Technology:

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

By Product:

Milk & Milk Product

Cheese

Butter & Spread

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

