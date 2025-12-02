Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Company Announcement No 59/2025

2 December 2025 

Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached tables showing detailed information about the transactions.


Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

Mark Luscombe - UK Jørn Adam Møller - UK

