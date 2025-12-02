Internet of Medical Things Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $257.16 Billion by 2030, Driven by Chronic Disease Burden, Aging Populations, and Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Medical Things Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Internet of Medical Things Market, valued at USD 99.74 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.10% to reach USD 257.16 Billion by 2030

The Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market encompasses the interconnected ecosystem of medical devices, sensors, and software applications facilitating health data exchange and analysis for enhanced healthcare delivery. Key drivers propelling this market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine solutions.







Key Market Drivers



The growing adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions stands as a significant driver for the Global Internet of Medical Things market. IoMT devices, including wearables and smart sensors, facilitate continuous health data collection outside traditional clinical environments, allowing for proactive health management and timely interventions.

This shift towards home-based care models, amplified by advancements in connectivity and device miniaturization, directly increases the demand for interconnected medical technologies. For example, remote monitoring systems help manage chronic conditions by tracking vital signs such as blood pressure and glucose levels, thereby reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.



Key Market Challenges



Pervasive data security and privacy concerns represent a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Internet of Medical Things Market. The very nature of IoMT involves the collection, transmission, and analysis of highly sensitive patient health information across various interconnected devices and platforms. This inherent vulnerability to cyber threats creates substantial apprehension among both healthcare providers and patients regarding the confidentiality and integrity of their personal medical data.



This apprehension directly hampers market expansion by fostering reluctance in the adoption of new IoMT solutions. Healthcare organizations face considerable reputational and financial risks associated with data breaches, including potential regulatory fines and loss of patient trust.



Key Market Trends



The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Powered IoMT Analytics is fundamentally transforming how healthcare data is utilized, moving beyond simple collection to sophisticated interpretation and predictive insights. These technologies enable the analysis of vast datasets from interconnected medical devices, facilitating early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and optimized operational workflows.



For instance, according to Philips' Future Health Index 2024 report, published in June 2024, AI for clinical decision support was already being leveraged for in-hospital patient monitoring by 43% of healthcare leaders, with further investments anticipated. This shift allows healthcare providers to identify at-risk patients proactively and intervene effectively. This growing adoption is also evident in broader medical practices, as an October 2024 poll by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) indicated that 43% of medical groups reported adding or expanding the use of AI, a notable increase from 21% in 2023.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $99.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $257.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

IBM Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

By Type:

On Body Segment

In Home Segment

In Hospital Segment

In Clinic Segment

Community Segment

By Component:

Medical Devices

System & Software

Connectivity Technology

Services

By Product Type:

Smart Wearable Devices

Home Use Medical Devices

Point of Care Kits

By Technology:

BLE

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

LPWAN

Others

By Application:

Telemedicine

Clinical Operation & Workflow Management

Medication Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Others

By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Government Authorities

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxf92x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

