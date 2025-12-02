Medication Adherence Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.63 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden, Aging Populations, and Growing Adoption of Digital Health Tools

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medication Adherence Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medication Adherence Market, valued at USD 2.66 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.30% to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2030

This market's growth is primarily driven by the escalating global prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, the expanding geriatric population requiring long-term treatment, and continuous advancements in healthcare technology, including widespread smartphone adoption for health management. Further impetus comes from a growing emphasis on patient-centric care models and increasing collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem.







Key Market Drivers



The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases represents a primary driver for the global medication adherence market. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory ailments necessitate long-term medication regimens, often complex, for effective management and prevention of severe complications. The sheer scale of this challenge underscores the critical need for solutions that support consistent patient adherence. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2.02 trillion adults aged 20 to 79 years are living with diabetes, a condition demanding rigorous medication adherence to mitigate serious health consequences and healthcare burdens.



Key Market Challenges



The high cost of pharmaceuticals and patient cost-sharing presents a significant challenge to the growth of the Global Medication Adherence Market. When medication expenses become prohibitive, patients frequently resort to strategies such as reducing prescribed dosages, delaying refills, or entirely discontinuing essential treatments. This financial impediment directly undermines the utility and adoption of medication adherence solutions, as patients prioritize immediate cost reduction over long-term health management facilitated by adherence technologies.



Key Market Trends



The integration of Artificial Intelligence in adherence monitoring is fundamentally transforming how patients engage with their prescribed treatments. AI-powered platforms leverage advanced algorithms to analyze patient behavior, identify non-adherence patterns, and deliver highly personalized interventions, moving beyond generic reminders.

These intelligent systems facilitate predictive analytics to pinpoint individuals at high risk of non-adherence, enabling proactive support. According to American Medical Association survey data, 66% of physicians reported using AI in their practices in 2024, a significant increase from 38% in 2023, demonstrating growing adoption of AI in clinical settings. This technological shift enhances the effectiveness of medication management by tailoring support to individual patient needs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

AdhereTech Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Everwell Technology Ltd

InhandPlus Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

MedAdvisor International Pty Ltd

Medminder Systems, Inc.

Omnicell, Inc.

By Type:

Hardware Centric

Software Centric

By Medication:

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Diabetes

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Musculoskeletal

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhdgis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment