Savannah Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Acclaimed Artists Across American And Global Roots Music, Classical And Jazz

Savannah, GA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets go on sale and the lineup is revealed for the 2026 Savannah Music Festival (SMF) which returns to the Hostess City from Wednesday March 25 - Sunday April 5, 2026. The Festival is now in its 37th year and is described by the Toronto Star as “a magnet for those of us who like to have our listening borders stretched.” “I’m thrilled to welcome SMF patrons and adventurous live music fans to our 2026 season,” says Executive Director Sinisa Ciric. “Throughout my 15 years in Savannah, Savannah Music Festival remains a cornerstone of Savannah’s cultural calendar.”

Highlights of the 2026 festival lineup include theater shows by Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+, Lucius, Old Crow Medicine Show (playing their first two albums in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary), Larkin Poe, Richard Thompson (with Muireann Bradley), The Robert Cray Band, Sierra Hull & John Craigie, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis at 100 including a sextet led by John Beasley and including Sean Jones, Mark Turner, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Ben Williams and Terreon Gully, Sarod Trilogy with Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and a collaborative concert with the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus featuring soloist and SMF Associate Artistic Director Philip Dukes. Additional organizational collaborations include the presentation of past prize winners from American Traditions Vocal Collection in a special Broadway Week kickoff concert, and Hilton Head International Piano Competition for an opening night recital by Jonathan Mamora.

Global roots music remains prevalent at SMF in the 2026 season, including Brazilian music duo Alessandro Penezzi & Mike Marshall, Ivory Coast Afropop star Dobet Gnahoré, a Latin Dance Party with Puerto Rico’s esteemed ensemble Plena Libre, Irish music powerhouse Reverie Road, Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord on a co-bill with Scottish supergroup Breabach, and Moroccan-NYC collective Saha Gnawa.

Additional American roots music standouts are The Lone Bellow, Dan Tyminski Band, Tank & the Bangas, Dirk & Amelia Powell alongside Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Darrell Scott String Band featuring Rob Ickes, Lee Fields and Monophonics, and a NOLA Closing Weekend Party with Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars.

In jazz, SMF 2026 also involves concerts with mallet master Stefon Harris & Blackout, standout vocal and piano duo Alicia Olatuja & Christian Sands, Norwegian jazz piano luminary Tord Gustavsen and his trio, and outstanding guitar-driven ensembles with John Scofield Trio featuring Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart, and Julian Lage Quartet with John Medeski, Jorge Roeder and Kenny Wollesen.

Additional chamber music programs include the originally-conceived Philip Dukes & Friends series, Sebastian Knauer’s “Bach & Sons” program, a recital by pianist Maxim Lando, and the Escher String Quartet with special guest Philip Dukes.

Artistic Director Ryan McMaken remarks, “This 12-day celebration of live music will be a joyous one, featuring more than 20 SMF debuts alongside notable artists returning with new projects. We are honored to present some of the world’s greatest in roots music, classical, and jazz.”

The 2026 season's Community Impact programs offer a variety of engagements. These include an opening day student band showcase and second line, master classes specifically for participants of the SMF Jazz Academy, and "Encounters" artist talks and Q&As. Furthermore, family-friendly concerts will feature a dedicated Fun Zone for younger attendees. Specific information about these activities will be made available in early 2026.

TICKET INFORMATION/DISCOUNTS/EXPLORER PASSES

Savannah Music Festival tickets start at $37 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St. Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the 2026 Season, SMF is introducing a limited release of VIP Weekender Wristbands. These new passes offer patrons two and three-day access to all General Admission concerts on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays each weekend. There are a limited amount of Wristbands available, and they are only on sale until January 31st.

Weekender Wristband Perks Include:

Access to hospitality "chill zones"

Exclusive SMF merchandise

Discounts with local hotel partners

Access to Encore Late Night Secret Shows

And more!

Thanks to the generous support of the Wall Lynch Family, Savannah Music Festival will bring back the successful Explorer Pass program for the third year in a row, offering all Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools students and a family member or chaperone free tickets to general admission Savannah Music Festival performances (Victory North shows not included).

The Savannah Music Festival is a leading nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to presenting exceptional live music that entertains, educates, inspires and unites communities. In addition to year-round music education, community engagement and broadcast initiatives, SMF produces one of the most distinctive multi-genre music festivals. The annual springtime festival has featured thousands of artists from across the globe since its founding in 1989. The 2026 Savannah Music Festival will take place March 25 through April 5. For more information, visit savannahmusicfestival.org.

– ENDS –

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lesley Francis at info@lesleyfrancispr.com or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment