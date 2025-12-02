National Gypsum Donates $1 Million to Advance STEM Education

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Gypsum has donated $1 million to be shared across 40 schools and nonprofits in the United States and Canada as part of its annual NGC Giving program. Now in its fifth year, the initiative supports organizations that provide science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities where our associates live and work.

Each year leading up to Giving Tuesday, the company’s teams across the United States and Canada select local organizations that provide a meaningful impact to their communities. Associates from Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC, and Unifix Inc. nominated this year’s donation recipients.

All of the selected organizations have made a deep impact on students’ lives and education. Since its inception five years ago, National Gypsum’s support for these programs has continued to grow, helping expand the range of education initiatives, learning enrichment activities, and training programs for future professionals in the engineering, manufacturing, architecture, and skilled trades.

“These education initiatives are essential in equipping the next generation with the technical skills and knowledge to become innovative leaders,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president, and CEO of National Gypsum Company. “By strengthening science, technology, engineering, and math education, these programs help prepare a workforce ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. I’m grateful that National Gypsum can support the organizations in our communities whose work is vital to building a strong foundation for the future.”

Communities across the United States and Canada will benefit from the 2025 gifts, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

About National Gypsum Company

National Gypsum Company, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the exclusive service provider of reliable, high-performance products manufactured by its affiliate companies, Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC, and PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, and marketed under the Gold Bond®, ProForm® and PermaBASE® brands. Our affiliates’ strategic network of 26 product manufacturing facilities, six quarries and three paper plants located throughout North America allows us to provide the best in customer service to keep projects moving forward. The National Gypsum® name has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service since 1925. We are Building Products for a Better Future® – one project at a time. Learn more at www.nationalgypsum.com.