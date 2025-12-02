Renasant Community Foundation Announces 85 Grants For Giving Tuesday

TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Renasant Community Foundation today announced the gifting of 85 community grants to nonprofit organizations across the Southeast in recognition of Giving Tuesday, a day that celebrates generosity and encourages people to give back on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. These grants reflect Renasant’s continued commitment to strengthening the communities it serves by supporting organizations working in education, human services, arts and culture, community development, and more.

“Giving Tuesday reminds us of the power of collective generosity,” said Kevin Chapman, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to partner with these organizations and help expand their mission-driven work in communities across our footprint.”

The 2025 Renasant Community Foundation Grantees include Alabama Coastal Foundation, American National Red Cross, Bastion Community of Resilience, Battered Women's Shelter, Inc., Best Life Golden Years, Inc, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast, Inc., Bikes for Kids Louisiana, Bloom Our Youth, Inc., Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast, Inc., BRIDGE HOUSE CORPORATION, BRSTEM Institute, CASA of Hancock County, CASA of Madison County, Cherished Hearts, Inc., Child Advocacy Center of Mobile, Inc., Children's Advocacy Center of Jackson County, Inc., Children's Advocacy Center of SW Alabama, Christian Services, Inc., Coastal Family Health Center, Inc., Community Care Network, Community Stepping Stones, Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans, Domestic Violence Intervention Center, Druid City Pride, Eastern Shore Art Center, Eastern Shore Chamber Foundation, Ecumenical Ministries, Inc., Extra Mile Recovery, Family Counseling Center of Mobile, Family Promise of Coastal Alabama, Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, Feeding the Gulf Coast, First Light, Inc., Flint River Baptist Church, Franklin County Children's Advocacy Center, Inc., Friends of the Mobile Public Library, Gateway Rescue Mission, Girl Scouts of Mississippi, Girls on the Run South Mississippi, Good Samaritan Center, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, Inc., Gulf Coast Christian Womens Job Corps/Magdalene & Grace House, Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehabilitation Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama, Habitat for Humanity Tupelo, Home of Grace, Hope Haven, Inc., Hope House of Hospitality, Inc., Jackson Community Response Group, Laurel-Jones County Library, Lifeline Children’s Services, Inc., Light of the Village, Mercy House, Mississippi Children's Museum, MS Gulf Coast YMCA, New Orleans Mission, New Pathways for Goodness, Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy, Penelope House, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, Reclaimed Project, Salvation Army – Coastal Alabama, Salvation Army – Jackson County, Salvation Army – Laurel, Salvation Army – Tupelo, Sara’s House, Shepherd's Fold, Inc., South Mississippi AIDS Task Force, Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative, The Hardin House Ministries, Inc., The Lighthouse Foundation, Inc., The Shepherd Center, The Walter Anderson Museum of Art, United Christian Outreach Inc. dba Our Daily Bread, United Way of Southwest Alabama, Victory Health Partners, Volunteers of America Southeast, Youth For Christ of East Mississippi, Youth Leadership Council.

For Media: Liz McIntyre

Vice President

Director of Social Media & PR

(662) 415-4038



