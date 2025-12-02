TPC Group Achieves Key Sustainability Goal with ISCC Plus Certification Transaction

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group today announced it has completed its first International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system transaction of 1,3 Butadiene, originating from our Houston operations. The certification, a key Company goal achieved in 2024, was a significant advancement in the Company’s sustainability journey and the completed transaction affirms our continued commitment to high environmental standards and responsible business practices.

The ISCC is a globally recognized certification system that ensures sustainability, traceability, and integrity of sustainable raw materials across the supply chain. The Company’s ISCC certification shows the Company has demonstrated its alignment with ISCC Principles which underscore the Company’s efforts to sustainable operations and enhancing the Company’s role in the circular economy.

As other customers show interest and additional suppliers and customers obtain certification, we will be expanding this certification to our Port Neches and Lake Charles terminals and other product lines.

“As more companies strive to reduce their environmental footprint and meet sustainability targets, TPC Group’s ISCC Plus certification is further assurance of the Company’s commitment to being not only a safe and reliable partner, but one that is dedicated to sustainable practices,” said Adrian Jacobsen, senior vice president, commercial.

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of more than 80 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

