INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding DeFi Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of DeFi Technologies between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/defi-technologies/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 30, 2026.

