Rock Duster Industry Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $812.81 Million by 2030, Driven by Stringent Mining Safety Regulations and Growing Underground Mining Activity

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rock Duster Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rock Duster Market, valued at USD 610.00 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.90% to reach USD 812.81 Million by 2030

Rock dusters are specialized mining machines engineered to apply inert dust, typically pulverized limestone, onto mine surfaces. This critical safety procedure mitigates the risk of coal dust explosions by diluting combustible airborne particles

The global rock duster market's expansion is primarily driven by increasingly stringent international and national mining safety regulations mandating dust control measures, alongside sustained growth in underground mining operations globally.



Key Market Drivers



The Global Rock Duster Market is significantly influenced by two pivotal factors: the proliferation of stringent mining safety regulations and standards, and the sustained expansion of global mining and tunneling activities.

The increasing stringency of mining safety regulations and standards represents a primary impetus for the Global Rock Duster Market. Governments and international bodies are consistently reinforcing mandates to protect worker health, particularly concerning airborne dust. This heightened regulatory pressure directly drives the demand for effective dust suppression equipment, including rock dusters, which are essential for compliance.



Key Market Challenges



The global rock duster market encounters a significant challenge stemming from the substantial initial capital expenditure required for acquiring and maintaining advanced rock dusting equipment. This considerable cost directly impedes market expansion by creating a formidable financial barrier for numerous mining operations.

Smaller mining enterprises, often functioning with constrained financial resources, may find the upfront investment in modern rock dusting technology prohibitive, which consequently limits widespread adoption. Even larger mining corporations, when balancing diverse capital priorities or navigating economic uncertainties, might defer or scale back investments in new safety machinery due to these elevated initial costs.



Key Market Trends



The Global Rock Duster Market is observing a notable shift towards operational enhancement through technological adoption. Increased automation and remote control integration represent a significant trend, allowing for the precise application of inert dust in hazardous underground environments with reduced human exposure.

This advancement not only prioritizes worker safety but also boosts operational efficiency by ensuring consistent and optimal dust coverage. According to the World Economic Forum, in September 2024, the global market for autonomous mining equipment was projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $6.2 billion by 2026, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15%. Such automation enables rock dusters to operate in hard-to-reach areas and adapt to changing mine conditions in real-time.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $610 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $812.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Irwin Car

Damascus Corporation

Strata Products Worldwide, LLC

Saminco Inc.

Brain Industries (International) Pty Ltd

HafcoVac

ARVA Industries Inc.

Donaldson Company Inc.

Matrix Design Group LLC

By Type:

High-Pressure Bulk

Bantam

Slinger

Trickle

Wet/Slurry

Mine-wide Automated Dusting Systems

By Technology:

Hydraulic

Electric

By End User:

Mining

Agriculture

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

