RugGear and Swift Navigation Partner to Deliver High-Accuracy Location for Industrial Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO and LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, Germany, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a global leader in precise positioning technology, and RugGear, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile devices for professional use, today announced a strategic partnership to embed high-accuracy positioning capabilities into RugGear’s enterprise and mission-critical mobile devices.

The Problem: Precision is Critical in Enterprise Mobility

For organizations managing complex industrial, logistics, and public safety operations, location accuracy is paramount to safety and compliance. Errors of just a few meters (common with standard GPS) can lead to missed deliveries, safety hazards, equipment placement errors, and invalid proof-of-service claims. This partnership directly addresses the need for reliable, high-accuracy positioning in the field.

The Solution: High Accuracy Out-of-the-Box

The partnership integrates Swift Navigation’s Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service directly into RugGear devices built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen Platform. This native integration delivers reliable lane-level accuracy—an order of magnitude improvement over standard GPS—without requiring any external receiver or configuration. Precise positioning is available out-of-the-box, ensuring seamless performance across rugged mobile form factors.

This integration is a major step in bringing high-accuracy positioning to industrial mobility. All location-based applications benefit automatically, meaning developers do not need to modify their existing apps.

Skylark: Reliable Accuracy at Scale

Swift’s Skylark is a cloud-based service that improves standard GNSS accuracy from several meters to centimeter level, uniquely architected for reliable, affordable mass-market scale.

Skylark's differentiated capabilities ensure superior performance in mission-critical environments: Swift’s proprietary atmospheric model delivers accuracy everywhere. The service is highly reliable thanks to a carrier-operated network and AWS-based cloud architecture, which provides unparalleled scalability, supporting the rapid deployment of RugGear devices globally. Finally, the ecosystem-based design simplifies integration, making high-accuracy positioning affordable and reducing total cost of ownership.

Enhanced Capabilities with the RG940

The first featured device to integrate the technology is the RG940, a high-performance, rugged 10.1-inch tablet, specifically designed for the most demanding industrial uses.

This high accuracy is essential for improving operational efficiency and accountability across enterprise segments:

Logistics & Waste Management: Optimizes routes, reduces fuel costs, and provides indisputable proof of service records for liability claims.

Optimizes routes, reduces fuel costs, and provides indisputable proof of service records for liability claims. Construction: Provides a value-engineered approach for GIS mapping assets and enhances worker safety through geo-fenced "no-go" zones.

Provides a value-engineered approach for GIS mapping assets and enhances worker safety through geo-fenced "no-go" zones. Rail: Enhances safety and efficiency for trains and prevents freight car loading errors.





“Rugged mobility demands two things: reliability in the harshest conditions and the precision required for critical tasks,” said Holger Ippach, EVP of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “By integrating Skylark directly onto RugGear's Snapdragon-based devices, we are transforming the capabilities of mobile enterprise solutions. Professionals can now have lane-level accurate data in their hands, instantly improving safety, efficiency, and compliance.”

“Our customers operate where device failure or location error is simply not an option,” said Jeff Liu, Vice President of RugGear. “The integration of Swift Navigation’s Skylark into our rugged portfolio, starting with the RG940, moves high-accuracy GNSS from a specialty tool to a standard, native capability, unlocking next-generation enterprise applications for our industrial and public safety users.”

Interested customers and partners are invited to contact RugGear directly for availability and technical specifications.

About RugGear

RugGear® is a leading international developer and manufacturer of rugged mobile phones, smartphones and tablets designed for professional use in extreme safety and working conditions, especially in the Mission Critical area. The mobile devices are developed and designed by specialists in Germany (Lauda-Koenigshofen), where RugGear GmbH is also based. RugGear’s high-end devices support all types of mobile voice and data communication, LTE/private LTE, eMBMS (evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service) and especially the Mission Critical application Push-to-Talk-over-Cellular (POC or PTToC), which is increasingly replacing traditional PTT solutions such as TETRA in Europe or iDEN in the USA and other regions of the world. RugGear’s mobile devices are suitable for a wide range of industrial and outdoor applications and meet the most important standards (IP67/68/69, MIL-STD-810G/H, waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, etc.).

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67960cc2-83f8-4981-bc48-b3ebb1bb3608