CELEBRATED NATURE-INSPIRED HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW LUMINATIONS OPENS DECEMBER 5 AT THE LADY BIRD JOHNSON WILDFLOWER CENTER

Austin, Texas, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminations, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s much-loved, immersive holiday light show, opens on Friday, December 5.

The Wildflower Center’s annual stroll-through exhibition offers stunning light displays, natural beauty and interactive family fun. Unique to other light shows in Austin, Luminations evolves each year and transforms the Wildflower Center into a glowing holiday wonderland with twinkling pathways and captivating art installations. From enchanting, kid-focused delights to romantic walks through sparkling forests, Luminations offers holiday surprises for all.

The holiday light exhibit runs from December 5, 2025 to January 3, 2026 with tickets for advance purchase on the Wildflower Center website. Reserved parking also is available.

New installations and projections are added each year. Guests will be able to enjoy full-service bars and festive snacks, making Luminations a stress-free, easy-to-do holiday light show enjoyable for the whole family.

In addition, the light show includes access to a lighted-up Fortlandia, the Center’s innovative installation of climbable forts, allowing kids the opportunity to stop and explore. To top it off, the experience will include pop-up live music performances every evening.

“We work hard every year to make Luminations a special experience for our guests,” says Erika Tucker, the Wildflower Center’s hospitality director. “Our staff is very hands-on in bringing this experience to life, and it is a labor of love.”

Luminations not only provides an inspiring and immersive holiday light show — it directly benefits the conservation work of the Wildflower Center and helps contribute to the conservation of native plants.

About The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is the State Botanic Garden & Arboretum of Texas and welcomes more than 276,000 guests annually to its 284 acres of gardens, trails and exhibitions, thus fulfilling its mission of inspiring the conservation of native plants. As a fully self-funded unit of The University of Texas at Austin, the Wildflower Center’s investments in science, conservation and education include a native seed bank, a comprehensive database of North American native plants, and research programs in collaboration with The University. The Center is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson’s environmental legacy. “The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest,” she said. “It is the one thing all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.”