MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark awarded contract for new barracks for the Danish Defence

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has, together with PensionDanmark, been awarded a Public Private Partnership contract for the financing, design, establishment and building operation of accommodation buildings for the Danish Defence.

The contract has been awarded by the Establishment and Terrain Command, which has introduced a voluntary standstill period expiring on 12 December 2025, after which the contract is expected to be signed and finally concluded no earlier than 16 December 2025.

The contract sum for the design and establishment of the accommodation buildings and subsequent building operation amounts to around DKK 2.6 billion. The accommodation buildings will be designed and established from 2026 to 2028, after which the operation of the buildings for the next 20 years will be handled by Raunstrup, a subsidiary of MT Højgaard Holding's business unit Enemærke & Petersen.

"We are proud to be awarded such an important and socially critical task for the Danish Defence in collaboration with PensionDanmark, and our project organisation is ready to create better accommodation conditions for conscripts. The Danish Defence is an important area for us, and the award confirms that we are strong enough to handle the many demanding tasks in this important segment," says Carsten Nielsen, Director of Construction and Civil Engineering at MT Højgaard Denmark.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million. The order confirms the strong momentum in MT Højgaard Danmark and is expected to contribute positively to the development of the business unit and the Group.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment