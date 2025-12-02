Avahi Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List in Best AI Implementation

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best AI Implementation category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate companies that have made a profound and lasting impact on their industries.





Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi

This recognition reinforces Avahi’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation by delivering production-ready Generative AI solutions. “This award highlights our core mission: democratizing AI at scale,” said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi. “By combining secure foundations with production-ready AI, we are driving real business outcomes across industries, and moving businesses fast from ‘experimentation’ to measurable value.”

Best AI Implementation

Avahi was honored for its breakthrough work with Groopview. The live streaming platform faced a common problem: live streams often have shallow engagement. To address this, Groopview built an AI co-host, but initially, the AI's response times were too slow. Imagine you’re watching a live stream. You type a quick question, but by the time the AI co-host reads, thinks, and replies, the host has moved on. The moment is gone, and the conversation feels broken.

Avahi solved this speed challenge by building a smart, real-time AI co-host, called "Dualy," which uses a sophisticated dual-model architecture. Instead of relying on one AI, the system uses two specialized models:

The first is the speed expert, which handles quick, simple questions such as "Who is that player?", and replies almost instantly.

Second is the deep thinker, tackles complex questions and deeper reasoning as "Tell me the history of this rivalry", while still being very fast.

Avahi’s key innovation was creating an automatic system that decides which model to use for every question. This "dual-model orchestration" ensures the user always gets the fastest, most accurate answer possible.

Delivering Measurable Impact

This solution completely changed the user experience and delivered clear performance improvements:

80% Faster Response: The time it takes for the AI to respond to a complex question dropped from double-digit seconds to about 7 seconds (and simple questions are answered in just 2.5 seconds).

Higher Engagement: This speed makes the AI feel like a genuinely responsive co-host. Groopview saw a major increase in the average time users spent in a session as the interaction became fun and fast.

New Revenue Streams: By supporting this high level of fluid interaction, the AI co-host unlocked new monetization features for Groopview.

"This project gave Groopview a crucial competitive edge," Singh explained "By creating an interactive experience that is human, responsive, and scalable, we have set a new industry standard for interactive media. For Avahi, this demonstrates our technical leadership in using advanced AI orchestration to combine multiple foundation models for peak performance. We proved that enterprise-grade, real-time Generative AI is not just possible, it's practical."

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries, such as technology, health care, finance, and retail, have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

