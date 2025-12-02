Ingage Appoints Kyle Sellers as Vice President of Customer Experience

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the industry’s leading provider of interactive and data-driven sales enablement software, is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Sellers as Vice President of Customer Experience. A veteran of the home improvement industry, Sellers brings over a decade of experience leading high-impact customer success strategies at some of the field’s most recognized brands.

Sellers has held influential leadership roles at organizations including Tundraland Home Improvements and Jacuzzi, where he delivered proven results through innovative sales model development, world-class training and scalable enablement programs. He has consulted, trained and coached a wide array of clients, from major brands like KOHLER to emerging startups. With deep roots in the home improvement sector, he has built a reputation for transforming customer-facing teams through fresh, effective sales strategies and ongoing coaching programs. His unique approach to leadership selling inspires customers to choose, and champion, the brands he supports. Sellers is passionate about helping organizations effectively communicate their message, systematize and scale.

“Kyle’s leadership philosophy mirrors our commitment to helping customers succeed,” said Dean Curtis, CEO of Ingage. “He brings the right mix of innovation, empathy and operational rigor to help us elevate every interaction, from onboarding to long-term success. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to evolve how our customers experience Ingage.”

As Vice President of Customer Experience, Sellers will lead Ingage’s customer success and enablement teams, focusing on delivering measurable value at every stage of the client lifecycle. His expertise will be instrumental as Ingage continues to expand its reach across franchise systems, enterprise organizations and independent contractors in the home improvement and home services industries.

This appointment reflects Ingage’s ongoing commitment to providing unmatched value and support to its growing user base, ensuring that every customer not only gets started with Ingage, but thrives with it.

About Ingage:

Ingage is the industry’s leading provider of sales enablement and digital presentation tools, empowering businesses to create, share and measure dynamic sales content. Since 2008, Ingage has been revolutionizing the way sales teams engage with prospects—delivering interactive, measurable and on-brand presentations that help close more deals.

