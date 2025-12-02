OpenTable reveals its annual Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025, along with 2026 dining trends

On average, Canadians are planning to dine out 6 times per month in 2026. 1

When dining out in 2026, 41 per cent of Canadians would prefer an earlier dinner over a late dinner. 1

70 per cent of Canadians agree that dining out is a way to feel connected to others.1



TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant technology, reveals its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 2, showcasing the stand out restaurants across Canada. The list is compiled from analysing over 1 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors.2

Of the 100 restaurants featured in this year’s list, 38 are new, with recently opened restaurants making the cut, including The Lunch Lady’s Toronto location , who opened their doors this past summer, and DOPO , who joined Calgary’s restaurant scene mid-November last year.

“This year’s Top 100 list isn’t just a celebration of excellence, it’s a showcase of Canada’s ever-evolving dining scene. With a wave of exciting new restaurants joining the list and OpenTable, mixed with unforgettable favourites, we’re thrilled to spotlight the bold flavours and innovative talent shaping Canada’s culinary future,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada.

The dining trends that shaped 2025 and what’s on the menu for 2026 , based on OpenTable data and consumer research

When it comes to party size, the bigger the better. In 2025, group dining for parties of six or more saw a 28 per cent increase year-over-year.3 The trend is expected to stick around well into the new year, with over a third of Canadians (37%)1 revealing they’d prefer group dining over solo dining in 2026.

“The rise of group dining is a standout trend from 2025, and our consumer research shows it is not going anywhere in 2026. With 70 per cent of Canadians sharing that dining out is a way for them to feel connected to others,1 we want to continue finding ways to meet our diner’s needs. Restaurant partners can leverage platforms like our Private Dining Marketplace to cater to these preferences and continue offering exceptional, personalised services,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada.

Happy hour is the best hour. Dining from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM saw a 30 per cent year-over-year increase 3 and 41 per cent of Canadians indicated they would prefer an earlier dinner over a late one when dining out in 2026.1 This suggests diners are seeking earlier nights and happy hour specials. Vancouver’s Dovetail features a Happy Days menu from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM daily for the early birds and Mayla in Kingston has a bookable Happy Hour from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM from Wednesday to Sunday.

Out with the booth and in with the countertop. Countertop seating saw the biggest increase in dining (78% per cent) compared to other seating options, year-over-year in 2025.3 Countertop seating offers diners a view into the kitchen’s magic and lets solo guests connect with others. Diners looking to lean into this type of experience can enjoy an intimate Omakase at Toronto’s Sushi Yugen, seated right at the Chef’s Counter, or Calgary’s Shokukin , where they can book a classic experience at the Chef’s Bar overlooking the kitchen.

Gen Z are leading the charge. Gen Z are tracking to be industry game changers in 2026. Sixty per cent of Gen Z revealed that they plan to dine at restaurants more in 2026, while 50 per cent identified Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and Pubs as their dedicated “third place,” both stats significantly higher when compared to their generational counterparts.1

Discover OpenTable ’s Top 1 00 R estaurants for 2025, backed by diner reviews and metrics

The Top list spotlights Canadian favourites from coast-to-coast, including 44 in Ontario, 19 in Alberta, 18 in Quebec, 15 in British Columbia, two in Nova Scotia and one each in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. The OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 is listed as follows, in alphabetical order by province.2 The complete list can be viewed here .

Alberta

Bar Gigi , Calgary

Bar Rocca , Calgary

Blue Rock Swim Club , Calgary

Bolero , Calgary

Bridgette Bar – Calgary , Calgary

Carino , Calgary

Cassis Bistro , Calgary

Chairman’s Steakhouse , Calgary

DOPO , Calgary

LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio , Banff

MAJOR TOM , Calgary

Mercato – Mission , Calgary

Pat and Betty , Calgary

SHOKUNIN , Calgary

Ten Foot Henry , Calgary

The Bison Restaurant & Patio , Banff

Olia , Edmonton

Sabor Restaurant , Edmonton

The Raven Bistro , Jasper

British Columbia

Botanist , Vancouver

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar , Vancouver

Bravo , Vancouver

Dovetail , Vancouver

ELEM , Vancouver

Elio Volpe , Vancouver

Gotham Steakhouse and Bar , Vancouver

Miku Restaurant - Vancouver , Vancouver

Nightingale , Vancouver

Oddfish Restaurant , Vancouver

Osteria Savio Volpe , Vancouver

Rimrock Cafe , Whistler

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room , Brentwood Bay

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar , Whistler

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen , Vancouver

Newfoundland and Labrador

Portage , St. John's

Nova Scotia

The Canteen on Portland , Dartmouth

Tribute , Halifax

Ontario

Black Tartan Kitchen , Carleton Place

Alo Restaurant , Toronto

Aloette , Toronto

Amal Restaurant , Toronto

Bar Isabel , Toronto

Bar Prima , Toronto

Bocado Restaurant , Prince Edward

Café Boulud , Toronto

Centro Wood Fired Kitchen , Chatham

Cintro On Wellington , London

Crossroads Restaurant , Rosseau

DaiLo , Toronto

Don Alfonso 1890 , Toronto

Estiatorio Milos , Toronto

Fat Rabbit , St. Catharines

George Restaurant , Toronto

Giulietta , Toronto

Grey Gardens , Toronto

Greystones , Orangeville

Lee , Toronto

Linny's , Toronto

Mamakas Taverna , Toronto

Mayla , Kingston

Mineral , Toronto

Osteria Giulia , Toronto

Papi’s , London

Prime Seafood Palace , Toronto

Quetzal , Toronto

Rasa , Toronto

Richmond Station , Toronto

Rizzo's House of Parm , Fort Erie

Scaramouche Restaurant , Toronto

Sorrel Rosedale , Toronto

Sunnys Chinese , Toronto

Sushi Yugen , Toronto

Take Five Bistro , Windsor

Terra Restaurant , Thornhill

The Chase , Toronto

The Common Stove , Orillia

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery , Beamsville

The Lunch Lady , Toronto

The Springwood , Whitby

The Tremont Cafe , Collingwood

Valley Restaurant , St Catharines

Quebec

Bistro Le Cerf-Volant , Montréal

Damas , Montréal

Ferreira Café , Montréal

Garde Manger , Montréal

Gia Vin et Grill , Montréal

Hélicoptère , Montréal

Joe Beef , Montréal

Kitano Shokudo , Montréal

Le Club Chasse et Pêche , Montréal

Limbo , Montréal

Liverpool House , Montréal

Maison Boulud , Montréal

McKiernan Rôtisserie , Montréal

Mon Lapin , Montréal

Montréal Plaza , Montréal

Nora Gray , Montréal

Restaurant Toque! , Montréal

Tuck Shop , Montréal

Saskatchewan

Hearth Restaurant , Saskatoon

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Notes to Editors

Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1518 Canadian respondents, with quotas weighted for major cities. Fieldwork took place between September 3rd - September 9th 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection. The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 list is generated from over 1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order. OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners from online reservations, as well as by party size and seating options, for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2025 and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2024 (3rd January - 1st September).



