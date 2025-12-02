OpenTable reveals its annual Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025, along with 2026 dining trends

- On average, Canadians are planning to dine out 6 times per month in 2026.1
- When dining out in 2026, 41 per cent of Canadians would prefer an earlier dinner over a late dinner.1
- 70 per cent of Canadians agree that dining out is a way to feel connected to others.1
TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, reveals its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 20252, showcasing the stand out restaurants across Canada. The list is compiled from analysing over 1 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors.2
Of the 100 restaurants featured in this year’s list, 38 are new, with recently opened restaurants making the cut, including The Lunch Lady’s Toronto location, who opened their doors this past summer, and DOPO, who joined Calgary’s restaurant scene mid-November last year.
“This year’s Top 100 list isn’t just a celebration of excellence, it’s a showcase of Canada’s ever-evolving dining scene. With a wave of exciting new restaurants joining the list and OpenTable, mixed with unforgettable favourites, we’re thrilled to spotlight the bold flavours and innovative talent shaping Canada’s culinary future,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada.
The dining trends that shaped 2025 and what’s on the menu for 2026, based on OpenTable data and consumer research
When it comes to party size, the bigger the better. In 2025, group dining for parties of six or more saw a 28 per cent increase year-over-year.3 The trend is expected to stick around well into the new year, with over a third of Canadians (37%)1 revealing they’d prefer group dining over solo dining in 2026.
“The rise of group dining is a standout trend from 2025, and our consumer research shows it is not going anywhere in 2026. With 70 per cent of Canadians sharing that dining out is a way for them to feel connected to others,1 we want to continue finding ways to meet our diner’s needs. Restaurant partners can leverage platforms like our Private Dining Marketplace to cater to these preferences and continue offering exceptional, personalised services,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada.
Happy hour is the best hour. Dining from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM saw a 30 per cent year-over-year increase 3 and 41 per cent of Canadians indicated they would prefer an earlier dinner over a late one when dining out in 2026.1 This suggests diners are seeking earlier nights and happy hour specials. Vancouver’s Dovetail features a Happy Days menu from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM daily for the early birds and Mayla in Kingston has a bookable Happy Hour from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM from Wednesday to Sunday.
Out with the booth and in with the countertop. Countertop seating saw the biggest increase in dining (78% per cent) compared to other seating options, year-over-year in 2025.3 Countertop seating offers diners a view into the kitchen’s magic and lets solo guests connect with others. Diners looking to lean into this type of experience can enjoy an intimate Omakase at Toronto’s Sushi Yugen, seated right at the Chef’s Counter, or Calgary’s Shokukin, where they can book a classic experience at the Chef’s Bar overlooking the kitchen.
Gen Z are leading the charge. Gen Z are tracking to be industry game changers in 2026. Sixty per cent of Gen Z revealed that they plan to dine at restaurants more in 2026, while 50 per cent identified Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and Pubs as their dedicated “third place,” both stats significantly higher when compared to their generational counterparts.1
Discover OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, backed by diner reviews and metrics
The Top list spotlights Canadian favourites from coast-to-coast, including 44 in Ontario, 19 in Alberta, 18 in Quebec, 15 in British Columbia, two in Nova Scotia and one each in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. The OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 is listed as follows, in alphabetical order by province.2 The complete list can be viewed here.
Alberta
Bar Gigi, Calgary
Bar Rocca, Calgary
Blue Rock Swim Club, Calgary
Bolero, Calgary
Bridgette Bar – Calgary, Calgary
Carino, Calgary
Cassis Bistro, Calgary
Chairman’s Steakhouse, Calgary
DOPO, Calgary
LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio, Banff
MAJOR TOM, Calgary
Mercato – Mission, Calgary
Pat and Betty, Calgary
SHOKUNIN, Calgary
Ten Foot Henry, Calgary
The Bison Restaurant & Patio, Banff
Olia, Edmonton
Sabor Restaurant, Edmonton
The Raven Bistro, Jasper
British Columbia
Botanist, Vancouver
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Vancouver
Bravo, Vancouver
Dovetail, Vancouver
ELEM, Vancouver
Elio Volpe, Vancouver
Gotham Steakhouse and Bar, Vancouver
Miku Restaurant - Vancouver, Vancouver
Nightingale, Vancouver
Oddfish Restaurant, Vancouver
Osteria Savio Volpe, Vancouver
Rimrock Cafe, Whistler
The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room, Brentwood Bay
Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, Whistler
Zarak by Afghan Kitchen, Vancouver
Newfoundland and Labrador
Portage, St. John's
Nova Scotia
The Canteen on Portland, Dartmouth
Tribute, Halifax
Ontario
Black Tartan Kitchen, Carleton Place
Alo Restaurant, Toronto
Aloette, Toronto
Amal Restaurant, Toronto
Bar Isabel, Toronto
Bar Prima, Toronto
Bocado Restaurant, Prince Edward
Café Boulud, Toronto
Centro Wood Fired Kitchen, Chatham
Cintro On Wellington, London
Crossroads Restaurant, Rosseau
DaiLo, Toronto
Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto
Estiatorio Milos, Toronto
Fat Rabbit, St. Catharines
George Restaurant, Toronto
Giulietta, Toronto
Grey Gardens, Toronto
Greystones, Orangeville
Lee, Toronto
Linny's, Toronto
Mamakas Taverna, Toronto
Mayla, Kingston
Mineral, Toronto
Osteria Giulia, Toronto
Papi’s, London
Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto
Quetzal, Toronto
Rasa, Toronto
Richmond Station, Toronto
Rizzo's House of Parm, Fort Erie
Scaramouche Restaurant, Toronto
Sorrel Rosedale, Toronto
Sunnys Chinese, Toronto
Sushi Yugen, Toronto
Take Five Bistro, Windsor
Terra Restaurant, Thornhill
The Chase, Toronto
The Common Stove, Orillia
The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery, Beamsville
The Lunch Lady, Toronto
The Springwood, Whitby
The Tremont Cafe, Collingwood
Valley Restaurant, St Catharines
Quebec
Bistro Le Cerf-Volant, Montréal
Damas, Montréal
Ferreira Café, Montréal
Garde Manger, Montréal
Gia Vin et Grill, Montréal
Hélicoptère, Montréal
Joe Beef, Montréal
Kitano Shokudo, Montréal
Le Club Chasse et Pêche, Montréal
Limbo, Montréal
Liverpool House, Montréal
Maison Boulud, Montréal
McKiernan Rôtisserie, Montréal
Mon Lapin, Montréal
Montréal Plaza, Montréal
Nora Gray, Montréal
Restaurant Toque!, Montréal
Tuck Shop, Montréal
Saskatchewan
Hearth Restaurant, Saskatoon
Notes to Editors
- Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1518 Canadian respondents, with quotas weighted for major cities. Fieldwork took place between September 3rd - September 9th 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.
- The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025 list is generated from over 1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.
- OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners from online reservations, as well as by party size and seating options, for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2025 and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2024 (3rd January - 1st September).
