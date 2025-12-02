SelectFI Raises New Funding and Appoints Autotech Veteran Andrew Sweet as CEO

Buffalo, NY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelectFI, an automotive artificial intelligence company delivering predictive lending insights for dealerships, today announced a new round of funding to support its rapid growth. The company’s platform enables F&I managers and sales teams to quickly quote the most accurate payment to consumers at the lowest cost to the dealership. SelectFI’s previous funding round was secured while the company was still in stealth mode and pre-revenue.





Andrew Sweet, Chief Executive Officer at SelectFI

As part of this new investment, seasoned autotech leader Andrew Sweet will join SelectFI as Chief Executive Officer. Sweet most recently led SaaS Solutions at ACV Auctions and has built his career helping dealerships adopt next-generation retail technologies.

“SelectFI’s focus will be on helping every dealership make smarter, faster decisions—powered by AI that extends the impact of each dealer far beyond their showroom,” said Sweet.

Tommy Vullo, Founder of SelectFI, added: “From day one, SelectFI has been about bringing clarity and confidence to one of the most complex parts of the dealership — the finance desk. Andrew’s leadership and experience scaling dealer technology will help us turn that vision into reality even faster. Together, we’re building tools that make profitability predictable and payments precise.”

The investment round was led by StartFast Ventures, a vertical AI-focused venture firm whose automotive portfolio includes Impel. As part of the round, Michael Quigley, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Impel will join SelectFI’s board.

“SelectFI’s smart desking solution addresses an urgent need in today’s automotive ecosystem: more accurate, efficient, and profitable quoting,” said Quigley. “Despite being the highest contribution-margin area of the dealership, desking has seen little technology-driven innovation over the last decade. SelectFI is finally changing this.”

Additional investors in the round include University of Buffalo's Business and Entrepreneur Partnership, Automotive Ventures, Ron Frey, Jack Greco, Michael Wethington, LaunchNY, and several other accredited investors.

Investor Steve Greenfield, founder of Automotive Ventures, noted that SelectFI’s momentum reflects the accelerating wave of dealer-focused AI innovation. “Dealers are looking for practical, measurable applications of AI—tools that directly improve margins, inventory, and overall decisions,” Greenfield said. “SelectFI’s approach is deeply operational. It’s not AI for hype; it’s AI for ROI.”

About SelectFI

SelectFI is an automotive AI company that helps dealerships modernize and streamline the financing experience. Its platform enables retailers to match customers with optimal lending solutions, boost F&I performance, and provide a transparent, consistent path to purchase. By combining predictive intelligence with deep lender and dealership expertise, SelectFI empowers retailers to close more deals while delivering a superior customer experience. For more information, visit selectfi.com.

About StartFast Ventures

StartFast Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm backing the next generation of B2B vertical AI companies. The firm partners with founders building technology that transforms financial services, commerce, cybersecurity, and healthcare, leveraging more than a decade of experience helping companies scale outside major U.S. venture capital hubs. Visit startfastventures.com to learn more.

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures is a preeminent early-stage mobility-focused venture capital firm investing in transformative technologies across the automotive and mobility ecosystem. Founded by Steve Greenfield, the firm draws on decades of automotive-tech and retail-technology experience to identify companies redefining the future of mobility and retail. For more information, visit automotiveventures.com.

