Westat Announces Relocation to New Bethesda Headquarters to Support Growth, Collaboration, and Innovation

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westat is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland, effective December 1, 2025. This strategic relocation marks a significant milestone for the company, positioning it for improved employee, client, and partner experiences, and long-term success.

The new Bethesda headquarters places the company at the center of major transportation corridors. Situated directly across from the Bethesda Metro station, the site offers easy access to public transit and convenient connections to the Capital Beltway and I-270.

Beyond improved accessibility, this move is a major step forward in Westat’s office and technology infrastructure. The new, more efficient headquarters is designed to support the evolving needs of our business, with upgraded IT systems built from the ground up to provide flexibility, security, and a forward-looking foundation. These improvements provide greater collaboration, high-performance workspaces, and a shared experience across teams.

“We are excited to begin this next chapter,” said Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO of Westat. “Our new headquarters brings us in closer proximity to many of our clients, supports the continued growth of our organization, creates a workplace experience that reflects our values, and enables us to achieve our mission, goals, and vision for the future.”

About Westat

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.