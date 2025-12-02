United States Plant Oil Industry Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Producers, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Oil Market in United States: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the plant oil market in United States.



Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United States

Plant Oil market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:



1. United States PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Plant Oil Market in United States

2.1. Overview of Plant Oil Market

2.1.1. General Characteristics of Plant Oil

2.1.2. Global Production and Consumption of Plant Oil

2.1.3. U.S. Market of Plant Oil: Current State and Trends

2.2. Producers of Plant Oil in United States, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Sunflower Oil

2.2.2. Producers of Soybean Oil

2.2.3. Producers of Olive Oil

2.2.4. Producers of Coconut Oil

2.2.5. Producers of Rapeseed Oil

2.2.6. Producers of Camellia Oil

2.2.7. Producers of Palm Oil

2.2.8. Producers of Corn Oil

2.2.9. Producers of Sesame Oil

2.2.10. Producers of Other Plant Oil



3. United States' Foreign Trade in Plant Oil

3.1. Export and Import of Sunflower Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Soybean Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Olive Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Coconut Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics)

3.5. Export and Import of Rapeseed Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Palm Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.7. Export and Import of Corn Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.8. Export and Import of Sesame Oil: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.9. Export and Import of Cotton-Seed Oil and Its Fractions: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in United States



5. Consumers of Plant Oil in United States's Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Plant Oil in United States

5.2. Plant Oil Consumers in United States



