Greystone Provides $24.5 Million in Fannie Mae Refinance for Multifamily Property in Georgia

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $24,477,000 Fannie Mae DUS® loan to refinance Manchester at Wesleyan, a 328-unit garden-style apartment community located in Macon, Georgia. The loan was originated by Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite on behalf of Arcan Capital.

Located in the heart of Macon, the 1996-vintage community offers a range of amenities including two pools, a fitness center, gated dog park, clubhouse, and updated apartment interiors. The refinancing will allow the sponsor to continue executing its value-add strategy, which has already delivered significant improvements to both the property and operating performance.

Since acquiring the asset in 2023, the sponsor has invested more than $1 million renovating property amenities and unit interiors, leading to physical occupancy rising to 94.2%. With most of the units serving residents at or below 80% of area median income, Manchester at Wesleyan qualifies as a mission-driven property under Fannie Mae’s affordability criteria.

“Arcan Capital has demonstrated a strong track record of operating multifamily assets in the Southeast, and their stewardship of Manchester at Wesleyan is no exception to the execution of their business plan,” said Charlie Mentzer. “This refinance allowed the company to return capital to investors while also positioning for continued investment in the asset.”

