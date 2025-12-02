United States Fresh Vegetables Industry Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Producers, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Markets

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Vegetables Market in United States: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the fresh vegetables market in United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. United States PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Fresh Vegetables Market in United States

2.1. Overview of Fresh Vegetables Market

2.2. Producers of Fresh Vegetables in United States, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Potatoes

2.2.2. Producers of Tomatoes

2.2.3. Producers of Onions, Shallots, Leeks, Garlic

2.2.4. Producers of Cabbages, Cauliflowers, Cabbages Kohlrabi

2.2.5. Producers of Lettuces

2.2.6. Producers of Carrots, Beets, Turnips, Celery, Radishes, Horseradishes

2.2.7. Producers of Cucumbers

2.2.8. Producers of Artichokes, Asparagus, Aubergines

2.2.9. Producers of Courgettes, Spinach, Sweet Peppers

2.2.10. Producers of Olives

2.2.11. Producers of Cassava, Sweet Potatoes

2.2.12. Producers of Taro



3. United States's Foreign Trade in Fresh Vegetables

3.1. Export and Import of Potatoes: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Tomatoes: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Onions, Shallots, Leeks, Garlic: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Cauliflowers, Headed Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, Cabbages, Cabbages Kohlrabi: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.5. Export and Import of Lettuces: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Carrots, Turnips, Celery, Beets, Radishes, Horseradishes: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.7. Export and Import of Cucumbers: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.8. Export and Import of Artichokes, Asparagus, Aubergines: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.9. Export and Import of Courgettes, Spinach, Sweet Peppers: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.10. Export and Import of Olives: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.11. Export and Import of Cassava, Sweet Potatoes: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in United States



5. Consumers of Fresh Vegetables in American Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Fresh Vegetables in United States

5.2. Fresh Vegetables Consumers in United States



