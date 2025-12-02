Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFT)

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT) securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of DeFi Technologies should contact the Firm prior to the January 30, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .