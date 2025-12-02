IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 48 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 24th to November 28th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,00000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|127,96010
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,00000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2600
|127,79612
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,80000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1300
|128,38462
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|128,80000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2400
|127,92954
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|125,90000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|126,02000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|126,00000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2879
|126,22720
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|125,16000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|125,35000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|125,50000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2312
|125,52042
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|125,40000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|125,00000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|125,00000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2357
|124,98990
|XPAR
|21 348
|126,54644
