IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 48 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from November 24th to November 28th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/11/2025FR0010259150300128,00000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/11/2025FR00102591501000127,96010CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/11/2025FR0010259150300128,00000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/11/2025FR00102591502600127,79612XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/11/2025FR0010259150300128,80000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/11/2025FR00102591501300128,38462CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/11/2025FR0010259150300128,80000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/11/2025FR00102591502400127,92954XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/11/2025FR0010259150600125,90000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/11/2025FR00102591501000126,02000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/11/2025FR0010259150300126,00000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/11/2025FR00102591502879126,22720XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/11/2025FR0010259150500125,16000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/11/2025FR00102591501000125,35000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/11/2025FR0010259150300125,50000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/11/2025FR00102591502312125,52042XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/11/2025FR0010259150300125,40000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/11/2025FR00102591501000125,00000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/11/2025FR0010259150300125,00000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/11/2025FR00102591502357124,98990XPAR
    21 348126,54644 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 48_2025

