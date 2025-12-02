AMPS Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Solidifying Commitment to Data Security in Healthcare

PHOENIX, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPS, a healthcare technology solutions company serving self-insured employer groups, payors, healthcare brokers and consultants, and third-party administrators, announced today that its enterprise systems have earned HITRUST e1 Assessment Certification for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that AMPS has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that foundational controls are in place to protect sensitive healthcare, financial, and organizational data. By achieving this certification, AMPS has validated that its essential cybersecurity hygiene is aligned with authoritative standards such as CISA Cyber Essentials, Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) for Small Healthcare Organizations, NIST 171’s Basic Requirements, and NIST IR 7621.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, the e1 Certification reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and alignment with HITRUST’s Cyber Threat Adaptive engine. This ensures AMPS stays current with evolving threat intelligence, enabling stronger readiness against emerging risks such as phishing, ransomware, and brute force attacks. Unlike self-attestation questionnaires, the e1 Assessment is independently validated and scored, providing a higher level of confidence for customers and partners across the healthcare ecosystem.

“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Jonathan Jeffress, Chief Operating Officer at AMPS. “Achieving the HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive data, managing operational risk, and maintaining the trust of our members, clients, and partners who depend on our technology to support their most important decisions.”

HITRUST e1 Certification is especially significant for healthcare brokers and consultants who bring AMPS forward during competitive evaluations or RFP processes. The certification confirms that AMPS has established foundational cybersecurity controls that meet industry-recognized expectations and strengthen defensibility throughout the healthcare cost containment lifecycle.

“HITRUST e1 Certification validates the disciplined security processes our teams follow every day,” said Jami Griffiths, Director of Cybersecurity and IT Administration at AMPS. “This achievement reflects our proactive approach to protecting data and our commitment to maintaining a strong security posture as threats evolve. Our clients and partners trust AMPS with critical information, and this certification reinforces that responsibility.”

As AMPS continues to advance its mission across all its solutions, the HITRUST e1 Certification strengthens the organization’s ability to deliver innovative, technology-driven cost savings with trusted cybersecurity at the core. For self-insured organizations, healthcare brokers and consultants, payors, and TPAs, this certification provides clear confidence that AMPS meets the rigorous cybersecurity expectations required in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. For partners seeking reliability, defensibility, and a competitive advantage in their recommendations, AMPS stands out as the clear and trusted choice.

About AMPS

Founded in 2005, Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) is a diversified healthcare technology company supporting transparent, affordable medical and prescription benefits through proprietary software as a service (SaaS) products and tech-enabled services offered across the healthcare payer and employer markets. The company offers a range of products including prospective payment integrity software, high-dollar medical bill review, claim repricing software, reference-based pricing software and services, and transparent pharmacy benefits management, through its business units: ClaimInsight, PriceDynamix, and Drexi. AMPS serves self-insured employers, health plans, TPAs, and individual market aggregators throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.amps.com.