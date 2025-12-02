Livly Reports Record Unit Growth as Platform Adoption Strengthens Across Multifamily Market

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Livly has announced record unit growth as its multifamily operating system continues gaining traction among owners and operators seeking centralized platforms that streamline property operations and elevate resident experience. The company has been focused on building an integrated operating system that simplifies workflows, reduces friction for on-site teams, and supports consistent performance across portfolios.

Livly's announcement aligns with a period in which the organization has been emphasizing platform reliability, design intentionality, and the release of new automation-driven capabilities. In its internal communications and public-facing reference materials, Livly has highlighted that the milestone reflects sustained adoption, strengthened team execution, and a user-centered approach to product development. The company has attributed this momentum to the growing industry demand for fewer logins, faster processes, and technology that unifies day-to-day operations under a single, intuitive system.

Founder Alex Samoylovich has been leading Livly's long-term strategy with a focus on integrating operational tools, communication features, and resident-facing functionalities into a comprehensive operating system. His leadership philosophy centers on creating clarity for operators while enhancing the daily resident experience. Under his guidance, Livly has been advancing an ecosystem structured to consolidate service requests, package management, access control, building updates, and payment processes into one cohesive platform.

"Livly has been focused on building an operating system that meaningfully improves operations for property teams while elevating the resident experience. This growth reflects the industry's need for technology that delivers clarity and measurable value." said Alex Samoylovich, founder of Livly.

According to the company, operators across the multifamily sector continue to navigate shifting expectations as teams balance limited staffing resources with elevated service demands. Many owners have emphasized the need for technology that reduces administrative burden and supports consistent portfolio-wide standards. Livly's platform responds to these conditions by delivering a unified environment that strengthens operational visibility, reduces manual tasks, and helps teams manage resident interactions more efficiently.

Livly has also been preparing an expanded suite of AI-and automation-driven workflows designed to support tasks such as communications, service routing, and operational scheduling. These enhancements aim to reduce repeated processes, anticipate operator needs, and create a more proactive service environment across communities. The company's approach reflects a broader industry shift toward digital infrastructure that supports scalability, data-informed decision-making, and a seamless resident journey.

As the multifamily industry emphasizes operational efficiency, centralized processes, and the elevation of resident experience, Livly's record unit growth underscores a rising demand for technology that acts as an integrated backbone for building operations. The company's partnerships in smart access, digital workflows, and resident engagement solutions further reinforce its commitment to serving as a single point of unification for operators.

Internally, Livly has cited team performance as a core driver of its progress. The organization continues to prioritize deliberate product development, collaborative engineering practices, and direct feedback loops with property teams. These practices have shaped the company's feature roadmap and guided improvements aimed at supporting modern community operations.

As Livly advances its operating system model, leadership has outlined upcoming feature releases and expanded integrations intended to strengthen automation, property insights, and operational consistency. The company's overarching objective remains centered on enabling operators to run high-efficiency, service-forward communities with tools that are both intuitive and effective.

ABOUT LIVLY

Livly is a multifamily operating system designed to centralize resident experience, operations, communication, and ancillary revenue for owners and managers. Built to simplify property operations through software automation and integrations, Livly enables teams to run high-efficiency communities while improving resident satisfaction and NOI performance. Learn more at www.livly.io.

ABOUT ALEX SAMOYLOVICH

Alex Samoylovich is the Founder of Livly and the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies. He also serves as Founder and Executive Chairman of ProperXPM. His career spans real estate development, proptech innovation, and operational strategy, and he has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business "40 Under 40".

