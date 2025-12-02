Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK); Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE); Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY); and WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cytokinetics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), through certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements on to the market, Specifically, on March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. These misleading statements and delayed disclosures caused the company and its shareholders significant harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cytokinetics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $CYTK #Cytokinetics

Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shareholders who shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fortrea-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE) shares prior to July 3, 2023 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fortrea-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FTRE #Fortrea

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times when made.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $UNCY #Unicycive

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company’s June 27, 2024 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? On November 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied Defendants’ attempt to dismiss an underlying securities fraud class action complaint.

In allowing the class action to proceed, the court determined that Plaintiff adequately alleged that WEBTOON misled investors about the condition of one of its most critical performance metrics—Monthly Active Users (“MAU”)—at the time of its IPO. The Court also held that Plaintiff plausibly alleged that WEBTOON’s risk disclosures and omission-based statements were misleading.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company’s June 27, 2024 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/webtoon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #WBTN #WEBTOON $WBTN

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com