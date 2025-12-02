SolStaking Announces New Daily Yield Program as XRP Investors Brace for Potential Market Shift

Miami, Florida, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



This update marks SolStaking’s most significant feature expansion of 2025, introducing enhanced fixed-term earning cycles, improved automation tools, and broader multi-asset support.

SolStaking’s New Program Arrives as XRP Shows a Familiar Technical Setup

While SolStaking is rolling out its enhanced yield model, fresh market analysis shows XRP forming the same tightening price structure that preceded its major 2024 rally.

The asset remains in a descending channel, holding firm support at $1.90–$2.00, with higher RSI lows suggesting renewed accumulation.

The next critical resistance sits near $2.40, a level analysts say could signal a long-term trend reversal if broken. Until then, XRP is likely to stay in a consolidation phase—making predictable income streams more valuable for long-term holders.

During Consolidation, Investors Are Turning to SolStaking for Steady, Market-Independent Income

Because the timing of an XRP breakout is unclear, many investors are choosing to secure reliable daily cash flow through SolStaking’s structured yield model. SolStaking is designed for one core purpose:

Provide stable, automated daily returns—fully independent of market volatility.

This allows users to stay positioned for long-term growth while still earning consistent income today.

New Program Offers Daily Earnings Independent of Market Conditions

With SolStaking’s updated model, users can now earn stable, automated daily returns across various supported digital assets, regardless of short-term price movement. The upgraded system includes:

Predictable daily rewards not tied to market volatility





Fully passive participation — no technical setup or ongoing management





Automated payouts every 24 hours





Improved user dashboard for cycle control and tracking

A spokesperson for SolStaking said, “This expansion is designed to help investors generate steady daily income even when markets are in a holding pattern. Our goal is to offer reliability in an environment where timing can be unpredictable.”

Institutional-Grade Security Strengthened for 2025

As part of today’s announcement, SolStaking also confirmed enhancements to its security infrastructure, now featuring:

Custodial insurance backed by Lloyd's of London





Cloudflare enterprise firewall systems





McAfee® cloud-security suite





Multi-layer encryption





24/7 monitoring and operational transparency

These upgrades strengthen SolStaking’s position as one of the most secure structured-yield platforms in the market.

Flexible multi-asset support

Users can stake XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, and more—switching between assets at any time to optimize their returns.

Why This Moment Matters

XRP is showing strong technical foundations but remains in a compression zone with uncertain timing. For many investors, this creates an opportunity to keep holding XRP for a potential breakout while earning stable daily income through SolStaking’s newly launched program.

Get Started in Three Simple Steps

Step 1: Visit solstaking.com and create an account

Step 2: Choose a fixed-term earning cycle

Step 3: Activate and start receiving automatic daily rewards

Clean. Simple. Reliable.

Conclusion: XRP Holds Long-Term Potential — SolStaking Delivers Daily Income Now

While analysts highlight the possibility of a major move forming on XRP charts, long-term investors are increasingly using SolStaking to generate stable returns during consolidation periods.

For those seeking a balanced approach that mixes growth potential + steady income,

SolStaking offers one of the most effective and secure solutions available today.

Official website: https://solstaking.com

For cooperation inquiries: info@solstaking.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.