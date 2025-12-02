SAMBAZON® Introduces New Protein Yogurt Bowls for a Limited Time

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí, today announced the launch of two new limited time Protein Yogurt Bowls, now available exclusively at the brand’s flagship location in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and both New York City stores, located in Greenwich Village and Brooklyn. Hand crafted with organic ingredients and vibrant, functional flavors, the new bowls offer guests a fresh, protein-forward twist on SAMBAZON’s signature offerings.

The limited time offerings include the Passion Fruit Yogurt Bowl, made with SAMBAZON® organic Açaí and organic Greek yogurt topped with mango, pineapple, almonds, passion fruit purée, and honey and the Banana Crunch Yogurt Bowl, made with SAMBAZON® organic Açaí and beet-root-infused organic Greek yogurt topped with granola, strawberries, banana chips, and honey.

“These new bowls highlight everything our guests love about SAMBAZON Açaí including our fresh, bold flavors, and ingredients that make you feel good,” said Burge Diemer, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the SAMBAZON restaurant group. “We’re excited to bring these limited-time options to our Cardiff and New York City communities as the perfect way to fuel up and enjoy something delicious.”

Prices start at $9.95 and the new Protein Yogurt Bowls are available exclusively at SAMBAZON locations in Cardiff, California, at 2031 San Elijo Avenue; in Greenwich Village, New York City, at 58 W. 8th Street; and in Brooklyn, New York, at 1175 Fulton Street.

About SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a modern fast food concept from SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON's two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards of quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” Recognized in 2024 by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s “Unforgettable Airport Meals,” the menu features handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites. The Company has spent the past two decades building the world’s most transparent and well-respected supply chain and is now leveraging its global brand and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick-service locations. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

SAMBAZON Media Contact:

Blythe Beaubien

blythe@fikacollective.com

415-680-0821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4942c32e-9b6d-4064-9945-74d17943e93b