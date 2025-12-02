Vertex Innovations Names Grant Cooper Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Innovations , a national provider of telecommunications and data-center infrastructure services, has appointed Grant Cooper as Chief Revenue Officer. Cooper brings more than 20 years of experience across telecommunications, wireless infrastructure and technology services, including leadership roles in sales, operations and business development.





Cooper most recently served as Vice President of Business Development at Ontivity and previously acted as National Sales Director at B+T Group. His career is marked by significant achievements including the pioneering and scaling of groundbreaking technology programs, forging invaluable partnerships, and leading teams to deliver substantial revenue growth. His experience spans across wireless networks, small-cell environments and large-scale data-center projects, uniquely positioning him to support Vertex’s next phase of growth.

Vertex Founder and CEO Wayne Smith selected Cooper to harness the company’s momentum and carefully articulate the Vertex ethos of quality and project execution to the marketplace.

“All companies need a person that takes the company’s vision and brings that vision to the market, Grant Cooper is the person,” said Wayne Smith. “He is the ideal fit as he naturally embodies the values that drive our company forward, integrity, respect, accountability, performance and urgency. Grant leads with those principles, and his commitment to delivering on what he promises makes him exactly the right leader to guide our revenue strategy.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Cooper will oversee revenue operations, client strategy and market expansion efforts while working closely with Vertex’s sales, marketing and operations teams. His early priorities include deepening client relationships, expanding the company’s reach across North America, and advancing new opportunities within data centers, wireless, satellite, fiber, and broader communications infrastructure.

Cooper said he was drawn to Vertex because of its people, values, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Quality, speed, and accountability aren’t just buzzwords at Vertex. They're the baseline,” Cooper said. “After more than 20 years building high-performing teams and scaling revenue across critical communications infrastructure, the timing could not be better. AI is driving unprecedented demand, and the need for fast, flawless vital infrastructure has never been greater. Vertex already has a powerhouse team. My focus is to add fuel to the fire, strengthen our revenue engine and metrics, expand our market presence, and open new avenues for growth. The opportunity ahead is so vast it feels like outer space is the limit.”

Throughout his career, Cooper has led teams through periods of industry transformation, earning recognition for his ability to communicate clearly, build trust, and accelerate growth in both emerging and established organizations. Cooper is grateful to CEO Wayne Smith, President Erica Smith, and the entire Vertex Innovations team for the warm welcome and is ready to hit the ground running.

Vertex Innovations delivers infrastructure services, field support and end-to-end project oversight for telecommunications networks and data-center environments nationwide. Its proprietary Active Oversight platform provides real-time project tracking, standardized documentation and quality control to ensure accuracy and on-time execution across every phase of deployment. Vertex operates with a commitment to its core values: Integrity, Accountability, Commitment, Respect, Performance and Urgency.

