OCM APP Set to Complete Initial Public Offering (IPO), Entering a New Era of Global Expansion

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCM APP announced today that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) is expected to be successfully completed in mid-January 2025. This major milestone signifies the beginning of a new chapter, marking OCM APP’s transition into a broader phase of international growth.

Innovation and Integrity Driving Industry Advancement

Since its inception, OCM APP has remained committed to the principles of innovation-driven development and integrity-based operations.

The company continues to provide high-quality film promotion solutions to global clients while advancing the professionalization and technological evolution of the industry.

With the ongoing IPO restructuring, OCM APP will further strengthen its corporate governance, operational structure, and talent development systems, creating a modern and growth-oriented environment for all employees.

CEO: “Our Success Belongs to Every Employee”

Michael Wilde, CEO of OCM APP, stated:

“Every advancement OCM APP has made is inseparable from the dedication of our entire team. This IPO is a shared honor for all of us.”

The management emphasized continued investment in talent through equity incentives, international training programs, and structured career pathways to ensure employees grow alongside the company.

Appreciation for Global Support as OCM Steps Onto the International Stage

OCM APP expresses its sincere gratitude to government bodies, regulators, investors, partners, and employees for their long-standing support.

As a U.S.-regulated enterprise, OCM APP upholds strict international compliance standards, ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsible operations.

The company’s successful listing will further strengthen its global influence and inject new momentum into the worldwide film promotion industry.

Looking Ahead: Innovation as the Core Engine of Growth

Following the IPO, OCM APP will focus on:

Strengthening core competitiveness

Expanding global market presence

Advancing intelligent technologies and innovation-driven R&D

Enhancing brand value and industry impact

Achieving shared growth between the company and its employees

The completion of the IPO positions OCM APP to seize new opportunities on an expanding global platform.

Transparent Operations and Long-Term Value Creation

OCM APP will continue to uphold principles of openness, transparency, and standardized governance, aiming for steady growth and long-term value creation for its global shareholders.

The company looks forward to collaborating with media, investors, and partners as it continues to advance into its global expansion journey.

Company Information

Company: Onyx Creek Media Ltd

Contact Person: OCM Official

Email: support@ocmcom.com

Website: https://www.ocmcom.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6459ef-3b00-4cf6-8f0f-0981697e3154