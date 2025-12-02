Flashy and Metaverse Group Partner to Build the First Play-For-Gold Metaverse District Network

Toronto, Canada , Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Group, the category creator behind Play-For-Gold and one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the TON blockchain universe, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first and largest virtual real estate companies.

Under the agreement, Flashy gains exclusive development rights to Metaverse Group’s portfolio of premium land across The Sandbox, Decentraland, Superworld, Somnium Space, and multiple emerging virtual worlds. This access enables Flashy to build the industry’s first interconnected network of Metaverse Gold Mines, Flashy Banks, Flashy Social Clubs, Flashy Festival Grounds, and Flashy Arcades – expanding the Play-For-Gold experience into large-scale, persistent 3D environments.

“Most Metaverse land has sat unused. Flashy is converting it into fully activated cultural districts powered by real utility, real community, and real economics,” said Michael Gord, CEO & Co-Founder of Flashy. “This partnership with Metaverse Group lets us build flagship destinations across the top virtual worlds and introduce the next chapter of Play-For-Gold.”

As the exclusive experience operator for Metaverse Group’s strategic parcels, Flashy will roll out a series of high-utility destinations, including:

Flashy Banks: Metaverse-native financial hubs where users engage with tokenized RWAs, gold-backed assets, and Flashy’s gamified economy.

Flashy Arcades: Mini-game centers featuring Play-For-Gold mechanics, connecting titles such as Dig It, Go For Gold, and upcoming Flashy mini-games.

Metaverse Gold Mines & RWA Zones: Explorable mines where players collect digital ore and $NUGS redeemable for real-world gold-backed assets, leveraging Flashy's existing RWA redemption engine.

Flashy Buzz Stages & Creator Zones: Cultural hotspots for concerts, AMAs, brand activations, creator events, and community-driven CultureFi programming.

Flashy Social Clubs: Premium, membership-based venues for networking, quests, digital property experiences, and social events.

This initiative positions Flashy as one of the largest experience operators in both The Sandbox and Decentraland.

Flashy’s metaverse expansion follows explosive growth of the company’s first Play-For-Gold title, Dig It, which recently reached 977 new users in a single day, with top players spending more than an hour per session.

Bringing Play-For-Gold into multi-world, 3D environments unlocks:

District-wide quests and treasure hunts;

Large-scale cultural events;

Branded activations and sponsor partnerships;

Creator-led CultureFi experiences;

High-value RWA distribution events;

New mission formats and multiplayer systems.

Through the partnership, Flashy becomes a leading land operator in The Sandbox and Decentraland, developing purpose-built, utility-driven districts across both platforms. It also establishes Flashy as the first RWA-powered gaming ecosystem within these virtual worlds and positions the company as a core infrastructure layer that transforms Metaverse land into active, interconnected environments.

“We see Flashy as the first team truly capable of activating Metaverse real estate at scale,” said a representative from Metaverse Group. “Their Play-For-Gold economy and creator ecosystem drive real foot traffic and real value across virtual land.”

“This partnership is the beginning of something much bigger,” added Gord. “We’re building the cultural and economic heart of the Metaverse – this is only phase one.”

About Flashy Group

Flashy Group is building the financial and cultural infrastructure for Web3 gaming and digital communities. As the creator of the Play-For-Gold model, Flashy enables users to earn digital resources, such as ore and $NUGS, that can be redeemed for gold-backed assets. Operating across the TON blockchain, mobile, Telegram, and the Metaverse, Flashy integrates programmable finance, social tools, and gamified experiences into a unified ecosystem powering creators, players, and communities.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is one of the world’s largest digital real estate developers, managing a broad portfolio of premium land across leading virtual worlds including The Sandbox and Decentraland. The company specializes in virtual property development, district management, and enterprise-scale brand activations. With experience across sectors such as fashion, entertainment, and gaming, Metaverse Group builds immersive environments that deliver lasting value for organizations entering the Metaverse.

Press Contact

press@flashy.finance

partnerships@flashy.finance