London, UK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, a group of financial experts from top Wall Street institutions sat in a Manhattan conference room, conceiving a disruptive idea: Could we create a truly transparent and fair investment platform, allowing ordinary investors to enjoy the same investment opportunities as institutions? The answer to this question is LINK FOREX, which is now sweeping the global financial markets.

LINK FOREX founder David Whitcombe recalled: "In the autumn when Lehman Brothers collapsed, we saw countless ordinary investors' life savings evaporate overnight. At that moment, we realized that the traditional financial system needed a radical transformation."





When David Whitcombe proposed this groundbreaking idea, it received support and response from many top figures in the financial industry. They spent three years building a completely new investment framework, the core of which is the revolutionary technology now known as the "one-click copy trading system."

"The problem we wanted to solve was simple," explained Chief Equity Analyst David Whitcombe, "It's about how to bring institutional-grade investment strategies to every ordinary investor in a convenient and secure way."

Phase 1 (2020-2022): Infrastructure Development

LINK established a research and development center in the City of London, focusing on core technology development. The team created a unique "triple transparency and fairness mechanism": advance disclosure of stock purchase prices and names, a minimum investment threshold of USD 500, and a fair and transparent agent compensation structure.

Phase 2 (2022-2023): Market Validation

LINK's team first launched in the UK market, gaining over 30,000 users in its first year. Even more encouragingly, even during the market volatility of 2022, LINK's monthly portfolio returns still achieved a positive return of 25%, far exceeding the S&P 500 index performance.

When a user emailed David Whitcombe to express her gratitude, saying that the profits she earned through LINK had finally allowed her two children to attend better schools, it further convinced him that he was doing the right thing.

Phase Three (2023-Present): Global Expansion

With its FCA regulatory license in the UK, LINK embarked on a global expansion. No longer confined to the UK market, LINK focused on expanding into over 20 countries and regions across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, achieving monthly trading volumes in the billions of dollars.

LINK's proudest achievement is its unique one-click intelligent copy trading system, developed in partnership with the FUSION stock exchange by David Whitcombe. This investment management model, similar to that of US fund managers, eliminates the need for investors to possess extensive investment knowledge. Investors simply click "one-click copy," and David Whitcombe uses his professional stock investment knowledge and skills to help them generate profits.

"We are not selling financial products, but building an investment ecosystem," David Whitcombe describes it. "It's more of a financial struggle to simplify and equitably invest."

Beyond commercial success, LINK FOREX remains committed to its original mission. The company established a "Financial Literacy Fund" to conduct investor education activities globally. Last year, the fund trained over 50,000 investors in Latin America, helping them acquire basic investment knowledge.

"Financial literacy shouldn't be a privilege," emphasizes David Whitcombe. "We believe that education can help more people avoid investment pitfalls and achieve true financial freedom."

Looking ahead, LINK is actively advancing its "Vision 2026," which includes:

Establishing a global intelligent investment network

Developing a next-generation AI-powered investment advisory system

Establishing localized service centers in more emerging markets

About LINK FOREX: LINK is a global intelligent investment technology company headquartered in London, UK. Through its innovative intelligent copy trading system and strategy factory platform, the company provides transparent and efficient investment services to investors worldwide. LINK FOREX is committed to making professional-grade investment management services accessible to every ordinary investor through technology.

Media Contact

LINK FOREX LTD: stock@link-forex.com

FOREX FUSION LTD: trading@forex-fusion.com

Contact: David Whitcombe

Company Name: LINK FOREX LTD

Website: https://www.link-forex.com/

Email: stock@link-forex.com



