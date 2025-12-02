AI Expert Warns: “This Will Be the Biggest Tech Disruption Ever”, in New Public Briefing

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new public briefing from a longtime AI researcher and technology commentator is sounding alarms across the tech world. According to the expert, the United States is fast approaching a moment he calls a “convergence” — a collision between Artificial Intelligence and a second breakthrough technology advancing far faster than the public realizes.

The expert warns the public is dramatically underestimating the scale and speed of what is coming. As he states directly, “Most people are not prepared for this coming convergence.”

“AI Is Hitting a Wall” — And a New Technology Is Breaking Through

In the briefing, he explains that today’s AI systems are limited by their ability to process massive amounts of data. He notes that “our conventional computers are not powerful enough to process all that data.” This, he argues, is the hidden ceiling slowing down AI’s potential.

But according to him, this limit is about to be shattered.

He points to a breakthrough he calls the catalyst for the next era of technological change. Bank of America, cited in his briefing, described this technology as “the most radical technology we’ve ever seen.” The Wall Street Journal captured the public reaction to it with a single word: “magic.”

When this breakthrough merges with AI, he says, the acceleration will be unlike anything modern society has experienced. As he puts it, “We’re going to see not just exponential growth… but vertical growth.”

Quantum Acceleration Has Already Begun

While many assume this technology is far in the future, the expert stresses the opposite. “People think quantum computers are many years away,” he says, but the truth is, “the reality is, quantum computers are already here.”

He highlights the moment Google demonstrated “quantum supremacy,” noting:

“Google recently gave one of its quantum computers a problem that was virtually impossible to solve… Google’s quantum computer solved it in just five minutes.”

He emphasizes that this is no longer speculation or theory:

“This is no longer theoretical stuff.”

The briefing describes how early quantum systems are already being applied in real-world environments such as drug discovery, finance, and logistics — each of which requires massive datasets and complex modeling.

Silicon Valley Is Quietly Rushing Toward the Convergence

The expert warns that the world’s largest tech companies are already making aggressive moves, far ahead of public understanding.

He points to Nvidia, which has begun integrating quantum computing into its AI ecosystem. He notes that executives at Nvidia believe “quantum computing is reaching an inflection point.”

Google has launched a dedicated Quantum AI division, and Microsoft recently introduced a new quantum chip — all part of a rapidly forming technological race.

Behind these corporate moves is a simple truth, he says: current systems cannot keep up with global data growth. The convergence between AI and quantum computing is becoming unavoidable.

“This Will Divide America Into the Convergence Winners and the Losers”

The expert believes this shift will impact every major industry in America — from medicine to automation to national security. He states plainly:

“This will be the biggest tech disruption ever.”

He also issues a stark warning for those who ignore the signals:

“Companies that fail to adapt will be left behind… and could go bankrupt in a blink of an eye.”

And for the country at large, the message is clear:

“This will divide America into the convergence winners and the losers.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a former hedge-fund manager, serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and widely recognized technology thinker. He holds a computer science degree from Cornell University, published early machine-learning research, and presented AI work at international conferences. He contributed to the development of “Deep Thought,” one of the earliest AI supercomputers, and later advised IBM on the “Deep Blue” project that defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov. Altucher has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies and hosts the popular podcast The James Altucher Show, with more than 70 million downloads.