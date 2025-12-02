BIGtoken Expands Leadership and Momentum Across Sports, Hospitality, and Alc-Bev Sectors

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGtoken, the data and engagement technology company transforming how teams, leagues, venues, and brands own and monetize their audiences, today announced the expansion of its leadership team in the formation of its Board of Directors. The move reflects the company’s ongoing evolution and brings together a depth of experience that opens pathways to new strategic opportunities, including potential entry into public markets as BIGtoken continues to scale.

The Board includes:

George Stella , Founder & CEO — bringing 25 years of leadership in data, media, and advertising technology.

Michael Khorassani, Board Member — a seasoned executive and capital markets strategist with extensive experience guiding companies through public listings and financial transactions. His background enhances BIGtoken's ability to evaluate strategic growth options as the company expands.

Justin Boyle, Board Member — an experienced operator and investor with deep relationships across major university athletic programs and real estate development ventures. His experience will help extend BIGtoken's platform into high-value ecosystems that combine fan engagement, property activation, and measurable sponsor impact.



The company is gaining traction across challenger-level teams and leagues, mid-major university athletic programs spanning soccer, basketball, and other sports, boutique and independent hotel properties, and the Alc-Bev sector, spanning a range of emerging beverage brands. This momentum validates BIGtoken’s model and positions the company for scaled partnerships and broader adoption across the sports, hospitality, and brand ecosystems.

Powered by BIGtoken AI, the platform enables partners to unlock actionable audience insights, drive personalized engagement, and measure outcomes in real time—creating new value for sponsors, venues, and fans alike.

BIGtoken will continue to evaluate a range of strategic options as opportunities arise, focusing on scalable growth, long-term value creation, and innovation across its expanding ecosystem.

“Our progress across sports, hospitality, and Alc-Bev verticals is proof that BIGtoken delivers measurable value where engagement and commerce intersect,” said George Stella, Founder and CEO. “With Michael and Justin joining the board, we’re positioned to accelerate that vision with the right mix of leadership, capital strategy, and market access.”

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken is a Web3-powered marketing and data platform that helps brands, teams, and venues create, own, and activate their customer data—without relying on third-party intermediaries. Through digital wallets, branded incentives, and real-time analytics, BIGtoken enables organizations to turn everyday engagement into measurable value. With the launch of BIGtoken AI, clients can now act on their data instantly—automating insights, generating marketing plans, and deploying campaigns with a speed and precision that was previously out of reach. BIGtoken is redefining how consumer-facing organizations across sports, retail, hospitality, and CPG build loyalty, drive sales, and grow direct customer relationships.

