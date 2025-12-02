The Tile Shop Expands Exclusive Collaboration With Designer Kelli Fontana, Adds New Patterned and Porcelain Tile Designs





MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop, the Minnesota-based specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced new additions to its exclusive collaboration with designer Kelli Fontana, expanding one of the retailer’s top-performing designer collections. Following strong customer demand for standout Kelli Fontana styles like Inlay Proper—the company’s current #1 best-selling patterned tile—the new Chain Reaction and Kloe designs offer fresh opportunities for expressive pattern, elevated texture, and artful installations across the home.

“I am so thrilled to continue growing my partnership with The Tile Shop,” says Fontana. “Chain Reaction and Kloe open the door to even more creativity—from romantic, heritage-inspired layouts to bold graphic moments. Seeing how customers bring their own personality to these tiles is endlessly inspiring.”

“The response to Kelli’s designs has been exceptional from the beginning,” said Kirsty Froelich, Director of Design and Product Development at The Tile Shop. “Her work is beautiful, soulful, and instantly recognizable. These latest additions reflect key trends we’re seeing—texture, pattern play, and elevated neutrals—and we’re excited to see how homeowners and designers use them to create layered, collected, and highly personal spaces.”

About the New Designs

Chain Reaction

Available colors: Pearl Beige and Black On Black

Inspired by high-end textiles and luxury fashion houses, the Chain Reaction marble mosaic makes a bold, dynamic statement. Polished marble “chains” interlock across a matte marble background to create a sense of movement, depth, and modern edge ideal for walls, floors, and backsplashes.

Kloe

Available colors: Ivory and In Bloom

Named after Fontana’s dog, Kloe is a 6" x 6" porcelain tile with soft ivory coloring, patina edging, and romantic, heritage-inspired character. The solid Ivory offers timeless simplicity, while the In Bloom design features a charcoal, non-directional floral pattern that repeats seamlessly across tiles. Each style stands beautifully on its own or can be paired for custom layouts.

Chain Reaction, Kloe, and all other styles from The Tile Shop x Kelli Fontana collaboration are available now at The Tile Shop’s 140 showrooms throughout the U.S. and online at tiles‌hop.com/collection/kelli-fontana.

In addition to the Kelli Fontana collaboration, The Tile Shop’s portfolio of exclusive designer partnerships includes Alison Victoria, Laura Park, Jeffrey Alan Marks, Nikki Chu, and Nate Berkus (launching Fall 2026), as well as heritage brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc., is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 140 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). For more information, visit tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT KELLI FONTANA

Kelli Fontana is Classic. Bold. Whimsical. These three components inhabit each of her designs in varying degrees. Her warm, harmonious and thoughtfully considered artistic approach has captured the attention of renowned clients—world-class athletes, business leaders, and industry tastemakers. With over two decades of experience, Kelli and her team specialize in the development of multi-faceted residential real estate projects across North America. Her work is regularly featured in industry media, design catalogs, and luxury home publications.

Learn more at kellifontana.co or follow along on Instagram at @kellifontana_.

