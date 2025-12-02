Day1 Combines Historic Sermons and Modern Faith Leaders for Advent Season

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day1, the national weekly ecumenical radio, podcast, and streaming program produced by the Alliance for Christian Media, broadcasting inspiring sermons and conversations since 1945, is delighted to announce its distinguished lineup of guest preachers for the Advent Season and the first Sunday after Christmas. The series features leading Christian voices and includes both contemporary and archival sermons to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide.





Under the leadership of the Reverend Dr. Katie Givens Kime, CEO, President, and the Day1 show Host, Day1 is expanding its reach by amplifying diverse voices of faith while preserving historic preaching archives.

Day1 is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Day1 YouTube channel and is broadcast on the radio, every Sunday, on these stations.

The Day1 2025 Advent and Christmas lineup includes:

Rev. Dr. Anna Carter Florence, professor of preaching and worship at Columbia Theological Seminary, known for her imaginative engagement with Scripture. This is Day1 episode #4210, available on all podcast platforms Dec.1.





Dr. Diana Butler Bass, historian and author, widely recognized for her writing on contemporary Christianity and faith practice. This is episode #4211 of Day1, available on all podcast platforms on Dec. 2, with a radio broadcast on Dec.7.





Rev. Dr. Edmund A. Steimle, in a special archival episode from 1970. Rev. Steimle was a distinguished Lutheran preacher and homiletics professor, renowned for his innovative approach to radio sermons. This is episode #4212 of Day1, available on all podcast platforms on Dec. 9, with a radio broadcast on Dec.14.





Rick Steves, acclaimed travel writer, travel expert and broadcaster, in an exclusive interview where he shares his favorite Scripture passage, and exclusive personal stories about how all can journey through God’s world with purpose and love. This is episode #4213 of Day1, available on all podcast platforms on Dec. 16, with a radio broadcast on Dec. 21.





Rev. Jamie Butcher, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA, offering reflections on praise and spiritual renewal in the post-Christmas season. This is episode #4214 of Day1, available on all podcast platforms on Dec. 23, with a radio broadcast on Dec. 28.

By blending contemporary insights with historic preaching, Day1 offers faith leaders and Christian audiences a unique opportunity for spiritual enrichment during the holiday season.

"Approaching the end of 2025, we all need God’s hope, meaning and clarity," said Kime. “I am in grateful awe of the colleagues whose voices we uplift this Advent! With a rediscovered Edmund Steimle sermon from 1970, a captivating interview with Rick Steves and leading voices of Christian preaching, these Day1 episodes celebrate both the depth of our archive and the vibrancy of faith today.”

For more information on Day1 and to listen to the upcoming episode, visit https://day1.org.

About Day1

Day1, produced by The Alliance for Christian Media in Atlanta, GA, has been a beacon of Christian wisdom since its founding in 1945 as "The Protestant Hour." With a reach extending to audiences through radio, podcasts, and digital platforms, Day1 continues to connect timeless Christian teachings with contemporary issues.

About The Rev. Dr. Katie Givens Kime

President and Executive Producer, Alliance for Christian Media, and Host of "Day1" Katie leads ACM and Day1 after years of collaborations at the intersection of faith, media and the public square. She holds a M.Div. from Union Theological Seminary (NYC), a Ph.D. from Emory University, was a member of the Post-Doctoral Teaching and Research Faculty at the Universität Bern in Switzerland, the Director of Religion and Civic Engagement at Odyssey Impact (NYC) and served as the Associate Pastor for Mission, Adult Education and Young Adults at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Ga., for six years. Before that, Katie worked at Marble Collegiate Church and at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, both in New York City. Katie is married to composer Haddon Kime, and they live with their daughter in Edinburgh, Scotland.

