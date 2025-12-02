FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION RECEIVES “FOUR STARS” FOR 22nd YEAR FROM CHARITY NAVIGATOR, A+ FROM CHARITY WATCH

Rockville, MD, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 22 consecutive years, Charity Navigator has awarded Fisher House Foundation 4 out of 4 stars and has also given the Foundation a perfect score of 100 points. CharityWatch gave Fisher House Foundation its top rating of A+ in 2025.

Fisher House Foundation remains one of four military and veteran organizations to receive an A+ rating from CharityWatch and has been awarded the 2025 Candid Platinum Seal for Transparency.

Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to meeting the needs of our nation’s wounded, injured, and ill service members, veterans, and their families. The network of 100 Fisher Houses has served 534,000 families and saved military and veteran families $650 million. Three Fisher Houses were completed in 2025, including the 100th Fisher House at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Illinois. Construction has also begun on a new Fisher House in Montrose, New York.

“We’re honored to maintain Charity Navigator’s four-star rating for the 22nd consecutive year,” said Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Those who support us trust us to be good stewards, and we take that responsibility seriously. As long as there is a military or veteran family who needs us, we’ll be here to serve them.”

The Fisher House network has provided families of patients receiving care at military or Veterans Affairs hospitals with a place to stay, at no cost, because a family’s love is good medicine.

In addition to its network of comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation has other programs such as Hero Miles, which provides airline tickets to wounded, injured, and ill service members and their families in support of their continued recovery process, and Hotels for Heroes, which provides free hotel rooms to military and veteran families whose loved ones are being treated at a military or VA hospital when a Fisher House is either full or unavailable. The Foundation manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located near major military and VA medical centers nationwide, as well as in Europe, close to the medical centers or hospitals they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites, each featuring private bedrooms and bathrooms. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $650 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

