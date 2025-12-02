University of Western States Launches New Podcast: The Whole Health Continuum

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2025 – University of Western States (UWS), a national voice in whole-person integrated health care education, this week released the first episode of its new podcast, The Whole Health Continuum: Conversations at the Leading Edge of Whole-Person Care. Hosted by UWS President Nathan Long, Ed.D., the series explores timely topics across health, wellness, evidence-based practice and the future of integrative care.

“As a university deeply committed to evidence-based and integrative approaches to health, this podcast gives us a new way to share our mission, showcase our faculty, and invite our community into important conversations about the future of care,” said Nathan Long, Ed.D., president of UWS. “The Whole Health Continuum reflects the values at the heart of UWS including curiosity, inclusiveness, professionalism, and a commitment to whole person health.”

The podcast offers audiences an inside look at the ideas shaping the next generation of health and wellness professionals. Each episode features in-depth conversations with UWS faculty, leaders, alumni, and community partners whose work is advancing progress in their fields.

The first episode features Alisa Bates, Ph.D., dean of the College of Graduate Studies and vice provost at UWS. In this premiere conversation, Dr. Bates discusses the range of graduate programs offered at UWS, the evolving expectations in teaching, and the university’s partnership with the U.S.A. Deaf Sports Federation to provide mental health services for the American athletes competing in the 2025 Deaflympics.

The season will continue with interviews featuring UWS program directors and experts, including:

· Amy O’Hana, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

· Sarah Castillo, Ph.D., Director, Sport & Performance Psychology

· Brent Marshall, Ed.D., Director, Sports Medicine

· Daniel Redwood, DC, Director, Nutrition & Functional Medicine

Subsequent episodes will spotlight alumni leaders, industry partners, and community voices shaping whole-person care across a variety of disciplines. The podcast will be released biweekly throughout the academic year.

The first episode of The Whole Health Continuum is available on all major streaming platforms, the UWS website and YouTube.

About University of Western States

For more than 120 years, University of Western States (UWS) has been at the forefront of whole person health, educating professionals in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. The university prepares graduates to help shape the future of health care by providing an education grounded in scientific rigor and empathetic understanding. Located in Portland, Oregon, UWS is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. University of Western States is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit UWS.edu.

