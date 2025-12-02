ROOFLIFTERS and Roof Lift Specialists Transform Hartford Warehouse into Modern Hub for UNITEX

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROOFLIFTERS and Roof Lift Specialists are proud to announce the successful completion of a major industrial renovation project at 121 Wawarme Ave. Through a strategic partnership, the two firms have converted a formerly vacant 130,000-square-foot warehouse into a state-of-the-art facility for UNITEX, a leader in medical textile services.

The centerpiece of this adaptive reuse project was a massive structural modification that transformed the building’s functionality. ROOFLIFTERS performed the specialized roof raising work, hydraulically lifting the entire existing roof structure from a clear height of 21 feet to a new, modern height of 32 feet. Roof Lift Specialists served as the Construction Managers for the project, overseeing the complex logistics and ensuring the seamless integration of the new height with the building’s existing envelope.

This transformation allows UNITEX to utilize the full cubic capacity of the facility, meeting their facility requirements without sacrificing location or capital expense of new construction.

"By raising the existing roof of this building, we were able to provide what UNITEX needed in a time frame and cost that were significantly less than building new," said Marty Shiff, President of ROOFLIFTERS.

The Solution to Low Clear Height

As industrial land becomes scarcer and supply chain demands increase, many companies face a critical challenge: finding well-located properties that meet modern volumetric requirements. Older industrial stock often suffers from "functional obsolescence" due to low ceilings, despite being situated in prime logistics corridors.

Roof lifting offers a sustainable, cost-effective solution. By retaining the existing roof, steel, and mechanical systems, companies like UNITEX can double their usable cubic footage for a fraction of the cost of demolition and rebuilding. This process allows businesses to secure facilities in their ideal geographical locations while achieving the vertical clearance necessary for high-density operations.

About ROOFLIFTERS USA

ROOFLIFTERS is the industry leader in commercial roof lifting and clear height expansion. Specializing in transforming low-ceiling industrial, retail, and warehouse buildings into modern, high-volume facilities, ROOFLIFTERS provides turnkey solutions that includes structural analysis, hydraulic lifting, and permanent column extension. With a focus on safety, speed, and ROI, they help property owners and tenants unlock the hidden value in their real estate assets.

