American Friends Service Committee Launches Historic Hispanic Celebrity PSA Campaign: ‘Immigrants Make Our Communities Stronger’

LOS ANGELES, USA/CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Bilingual initiative unites activist Dolores Huerta with film stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, and Tonatiuh, recording artists Los Tigres Del Norte, Chiquis, Wil-Dog Abers, and Marisela, and Spanish-language radio and TV personality Don Cheto to champion immigrant dignity, highlight Latino contributions, and amplify AFSC’s mission across Hispanic media beyond Hispanic Heritage Month —

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) , a Quaker organization advancing peace and justice for more than a century, today announced the launch of its first-ever Hispanic celebrity PSA and publicity campaign, “Immigrants Make Our Communities Stronger.” The bilingual, nonpartisan initiative enlists trusted voices from across entertainment and activism to uplift the dignity of immigrants, spotlight their contributions, and counter harmful narratives with truth and pride.



Immigrants, especially Latino immigrants, are a driving force of America’s economic growth, social fabric, and cultural vitality. Nearly half (47.6%) of the U.S. foreign-born workforce is Latino, driving key sectors, while Latinos overall, including both U.S.-born and immigrant populations, are responsible for 80% of the U.S. labor force growth.



“Immigrants make our communities stronger - neighbors, coworkers, students, and business owners,” said Brian Minter, chief marketing & communications officer for AFSC. “But right now, immigrants are being detained and disappeared, tearing apart families and neighborhoods. Across the country, government raids are disrupting our communities – and creating a culture of fear.”

“My mother came to this country not knowing the language and without a roadmap. She faced an impossible task and persevered, from working at a drive-thru to opening two businesses and raising a family. Because of her determination, I went from a public school to leading a Hollywood film. Our story isn’t unique; it’s the story of countless Americans before us. Immigrants are not a problem to fix; we are the living embodiment of America’s values. I’m joining AFSC’s historic campaign to remind the country: Immigrants are America,” said Tonatiuh.



AFSC’s campaign aligns with the culmination of Hispanic Heritage Month, will run through year-end, and aims to humanize immigrant communities while advocating for more equitable immigration policies. By enlisting cultural leaders, including American activist Dolores Huerta, actors Melissa Barrera, Tonatiuh, and Mishel Prada, Grammy-Award-winning recording artists Los Tigres Del Norte, Ozomatli’s Wil-Dog Abers, Latin Grammy-Award-winning Chiquis, and recording artist Marisela, as well as Spanish-language television journalist Daniela Ganoza, and radio and TV personalities Don Cheto and Said Garcia Solis, the campaign centers on personal stories, cultural pride, and community contributions to shift the national dialogue.



"Immigrants aren’t just part of America’s story; they are central to its success," said Dolores Huerta, American activist, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, and founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. "The people that are being targeted are not just immigrants; they are the indigenous people of these continents. Yes, some are immigrants from Asia and other places, but the vast majority are native to these lands. People are being harassed because of the color of their skin; it's ethnic cleansing.”



Immigrants by the numbers

Entrepreneurship & Jobs: Latino immigrants represent 52% of all Latino-owned employer businesses; Hispanic-owned firms employ 3 million workers nationwide. Latino-owned businesses grew by 44% between 2018 and 2023, far outpacing their non-Latino peers.

Latino immigrants represent 52% of all Latino-owned employer businesses; Hispanic-owned firms employ 3 million workers nationwide. Latino-owned businesses grew by 44% between 2018 and 2023, far outpacing their non-Latino peers. Taxes & Fiscal Contributions: Immigrants paid $579 billion in U.S. taxes in 2022, including $96.7 billion from undocumented immigrants, most of whom are from Latin America.

Immigrants paid $579 billion in U.S. taxes in 2022, including $96.7 billion from undocumented immigrants, most of whom are from Latin America. Essential Industries: More than 500,000 Hispanic immigrant workers support U.S. agriculture; Latinos comprise 1 in 4 workers across the food manufacturing, wholesale, and service industries.

"As a proud Mexican actress working and living in the U.S. for many years, I have witnessed firsthand the strength, resilience, and beauty that immigrants bring to this country. Nearly half of the foreign-born workforce is Latino, and together our community is driving America’s future. This campaign serves as a reminder of the power we, as immigrants, hold. We are not outsiders; we are an integral part of the fabric of the United States of America,” said Melissa Barrera.

“Immigration is the heartbeat of American culture; the reminder that nothing great here was built alone. We’re all living proof of someone else’s courage to start again, and that’s what keeps this country alive and evolving, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Mishel Prada.



The bilingual (English/Spanish) PSA and campaign content will be distributed across traditional and digital media, social media, strategic media partnerships, AFSC’s own communication networks, and those of allied organizations.

By leveraging the cultural power of Latinx celebrities and influencers, AFSC’s campaign aims to deliver a values-driven, emotionally resonant message: Immigrants Make Our Communities Stronger. To learn more about the campaign, please visit our website: https://afsc.org/stronger-immigrants

About the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) promotes a world free of violence, inequality, and oppression. Guided by the Quaker belief in the divine Light within each person, we nurture the seeds of change and the respect for human life to fundamentally transform our societies and institutions. We work with people and partners worldwide, of all faiths and backgrounds, to meet urgent community needs, challenge injustice, and build peace. Learn more at afsc.org .

Additional Media Assets Here .

Contact

Marco Gonzalez

MAGO PR

marco@magopr.com

Attachment