Varonis Announces Integration With AWS Security Hub

MIAMI and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) announced a new integration with AWS Security Hub. The latest Varonis integration for AWS provides security teams with enhanced visibility, automated fixes, and proactive threat detection — across AWS and the entire data estate.

“Together with AWS, we’re making it simpler and easier to secure data in the cloud,” said David Bass, EVP of Engineering and CTO at Varonis. “By combining powerful insights and critical context on data and how it’s used, customers can quickly understand where data is at risk, remediate exposure and misconfigurations, and keep sensitive data safer.”

Security teams can’t afford to sift through mountains of alerts to find real threats — they need clarity to distinguish true threats from noise.

Varonis ingests the prioritized findings from AWS Security Hub, adds context on data sensitivity, identity, and user behavior, and delivers a single view of risk. Varonis helps stop breaches and protect sensitive data with automated remediation and data-centric threat detection.

Key benefits of the integration:

Cut Through Alert Noise: Varonis delivers a unified view of risk across data sources and applications by ingesting the prioritized signals from AWS Security Hub and adding critical context on data sensitivity, identity, and user behavior.

Varonis delivers a unified view of risk across data sources and applications by ingesting the prioritized signals from AWS Security Hub and adding critical context on data sensitivity, identity, and user behavior. Automated Remediation: By combining analysis and recommendations from AWS Security Hub with automated remediation, Varonis quickly and effortlessly fixes misconfigurations and secures exposed data.

By combining analysis and recommendations from AWS Security Hub with automated remediation, Varonis quickly and effortlessly fixes misconfigurations and secures exposed data. End-to-End Data Security: Varonis delivers end-to-end data security with data discovery and classification, posture and identity protection, and data-centric threat detection and user behavior analytics.



Varonis continues to expand its automated remediation capabilities for AWS, including blocking public access to AWS Simple Storage Service (S3) buckets, removing stale users and roles, and resolving critical misconfigurations such as missing password policies and encryption.

See Varonis for AWS in action: schedule a 30-minute demo.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

