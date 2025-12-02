Telnyx and CommsPlus Partner to Expand Carrier-Grade Voice and AI Across ANZ

Austin, TX, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack communications platform powering global connectivity and Voice AI, today announced a new value-added distribution partnership with CommsPlus, a leading distributor of communications solutions serving Australia, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea. The partnership strengthens Telnyx’s expansion across the ANZ region while giving local resellers direct access to carrier-grade voice infrastructure designed for modern cloud and AI applications.

As an authorised Telnyx Value Added Distributor, CommsPlus will deliver Telnyx’s full portfolio—including low-latency Voice AI Agents—alongside established integrations for Yeastar, Microsoft Teams, and other leading UC platforms, as well as SIP Trunking, Programmable Voice, SMS, and Mobile ESIMs. CommsPlus is the supplier of choice for major brands such as Avaya, Yealink, Grandstream, HP Poly, SafeWeb, and a range of unified communications solutions and peripherals. With extensive telecom expertise and operations, CommsPlus supports partners with product planning, training, marketing, and logistics across diverse customer segments.

“Expanding our footprint in the ANZ region is a key priority, and CommsPlus brings exactly the kind of telecom expertise and channel depth we look for in a value-added distributor,” said Darren Laurie, Head of Partner Sales at Telnyx. “Their long-standing relationships with resellers and UC vendors will help accelerate adoption of Telnyx’s carrier network and AI-ready voice infrastructure across the region.”

For CommsPlus partners, the addition of Telnyx unlocks direct access to a global, licensed carrier with numbering in 145+ countries and a private IP backbone designed for high-quality, low-latency AI voice applications. The partnership enables partners to offer BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier), streamline operations by consolidating multiple carrier relationships into one provider, and deliver next-generation Voice AI experiences to customers.

“Adding Telnyx to our portfolio gives our partners access to a truly global, future-focused carrier,” said Paul Bailye, Managing Director of CommsPlus. “The Telnyx portfolio expands our Voice AI capabilities and enables our partners to simplify operations, broaden their product set, while offering more powerful and innovative solutions to their customers.”