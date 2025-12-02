CX2 Launches Wraith, Airborne EW Platform for the Jammed Battlefield

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX2 today announced Wraith, an airborne EW platform built to identify hostile emitters in the environments where GPS, communications, and traditional unmanned systems fail. Designed for contested environments, Wraith gives ground forces a clear picture of the RF spectrum and the ability to act on it.

Modern battlefields are saturated with GPS jammers, FPV jammers, C2 links, and drone ground stations. If you cannot find these threats, you cannot maneuver. Wraith can locate these emitters under heavy GPS jamming and gives small units the targeting data they need to operate effectively. It produces a clean spectral heatmap that reveals where signals originate and lets operators visually confirm each point for rapid targeting.

“Wraith allows ground forces to see the invisible battlefield,” said Porter Smith, co-founder of CX2. “If you can find key emitters, you can initiate the kill chain. And today, everything emits. Wraith helps warfighters do that even when their other assets are blind.”

Wraith was developed under a cooperative research and development agreement with a United States government component and has been flown in multiple military evaluations, including at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, and several others. In recent testing, Wraith maintained accurate geolocation against a 300 watt GPS jammer and delivered reliable detection from a variety of distances beyond line of sight.

Beyond the sensor itself, Wraith connects to CX2’s spectrum operating environment, giving operators a fast workflow: launch Wraith, map the spectrum, confirm the signal, and decide what to target. This pushes high-end electronic warfare capability down to the squad level without requiring specialized training or large platforms.

Today’s launch follows CX2’s reveal of Vadris , an RF seeking payload for FPV drones that was recently downselected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for continued evaluation. Together, Wraith and Vadris give small units the ability to see, decide, and act inside the spectrum where modern conflicts are being decided.

Electronic warfare is now a frontline mission . CX2 is building the next generation of spectrum systems so warfighters can survive and win in the most contested environments in the world.

Technical Specifications

Navigation: Visual odometry and multiband GNSS

Weight: Approximately 32 pounds

Group 2 UAS classification

Two-person deployment, minutes to launch

NDAA-compliant components



About CX2

CX2 is a next-generation defense technology company securing spectrum dominance for the United States and its allies. We build AI-enabled hardware and software platforms to detect, disrupt, and defend the electromagnetic spectrum across land, air, sea, and space. Our systems are deployed in the most contested operational environments in the world.

We’re backed by leading venture investors in the defense ecosystem and led by founders with track records at Meta, SpaceX, Epirus, and the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, read The Spectrum Imperative and visit https://www.cx2.com/ . Follow CX2 on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact: Gia DeHart; press@cx2.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/590f2199-2c24-4681-8ef7-c7b9b92157c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccf51523-ad70-4469-9cc4-8cc7f3dbb714