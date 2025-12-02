New Children’s Book Helps Young Readers Navigate Grief and Big Emotions

Launching this Friday, Always With You offers families a gentle, hopeful way to help children feel connected to loved ones they’ve lost.

New Children’s Book “Always With You” Launches to Help Young Readers Navigate Grief and Big Emotions

Nottingham, UK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Always With You, a heartwarming new children’s book by leadership author and speaker Kim-Adele Randall, is launching this Friday with Austin Macauley Publishers, offering gentle support to children experiencing grief, loss, or overwhelming emotions.





Scarlett, Pudding and Kim-Adele Celebrate The Book

Inspired by her daughter Scarlett’s close bond with her late grandad “Bomps”, Kim-Adele wrote the story to help young readers understand that the people they love never truly leave them. Early readers and families have already praised the book for its warmth, comfort, and emotional depth.

Blending tenderness with a touch of magical realism, Always With You follows Scarlett and her two loyal companions — Pudding, her joyful cockapoo puppy with a heart full of zoomies, and Lenny the Lion, her brave stuffed toy — as they discover that love can be felt even when someone is no longer physically here. Through gentle storytelling and beautiful illustrations, the book reassures children that connection, memory and love continue in meaningful ways.

A Story That Helps Children Feel Safe, Seen, and Supported

“Children feel so much more than they can always say,” explains author Kim-Adele Randall. “I wanted to create something that gives them language, safety and comfort when they’re navigating those big feelings. Always With You is a love letter to every child who has ever missed someone — a reminder that they are held, they are safe, and they are never alone.”

With childhood grief, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm on the rise, the book offers parents, teachers and caregivers a gentle resource to help children open up conversations about loss and emotional wellbeing.

A Personal Story with Universal Relevance

Kim-Adele, a single mum and advocate for children’s emotional resilience, has spent years supporting leaders through courage, authenticity and confidence. With Always With You, she brings those same values to families, helping children recognise their inner strength and supporting them as they make sense of the world around them.

“I wrote the book for Scarlett,” she adds, “but very quickly realised that so many families needed something like this. The response so far has genuinely moved me. It feels like a story that wants to help.”

Availability

Always With You will be available from 5 December 2025 through Austin Macauley Publishers, major retailers, and online booksellers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kim-Adele Randall

Author, Speaker & Founder, Kim-Adele Ltd

kim@kimadelerandall.com

www.authenticachievements.com

07500 081318

Short promo video: https://youtu.be/TIjj-Kt3oQ0.

Media pack: Always With You - Media Kit.pdf





Lenny and Always With You



