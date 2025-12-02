Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of November 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2025

 		200,777,718

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 200,777,718

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 200,667,869

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

