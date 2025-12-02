Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and

Total Number of Shares of the Company as of November 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 11/30/2025



200,777,718







Total gross of voting rights: 200,777,718







Total net* of voting rights: 200,667,869





* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment