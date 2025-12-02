Black Diamond Therapeutics to Host Webcast Presentation Highlighting Silevertinib Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results and Program Update

Webcast to be held Wednesday, December 3, at 8:00am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, will host a webcast to present results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of silevertinib and provide a program update on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 8:00am ET.

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Black Diamond website at www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) trial of silevertinib, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

investors@bdtx.com