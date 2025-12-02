Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Raymond James 2025 TMT and Consumer Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President of Kinetic, John Harrobin, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Raymond James 2025 TMT and Consumer Conference on December 8, 2025 in New York, NY.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris

Associate Director, Media & External Communications

501-580-4759

scott.l.morris@uniti.com

Brandi Stafford

Vice President, Corporate Communications

501-351-0067

brandi.stafford@uniti.com